AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Thursday's result
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
Sunday's results
Baltimore 59, Miami 10
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27
L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20
Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17
Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3
Monday's results
New Orleans 30, Houston 28
Oakland 24, Denver 16
Thursday's game
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon.
Arizona at Baltimore, noon.
New England at Miami, noon.
Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit, noon.
Dallas at Washington, noon.
Jacksonville at Houston, noon.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon.
Buffalo at New York Giants, noon.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Cleveland at New York Jets, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.