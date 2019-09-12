AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16

New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13

Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26

L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28

Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12

Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20

Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Thursday's result

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday's results

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

Monday's results

New Orleans 30, Houston 28

Oakland 24, Denver 16

Thursday's game

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon.

Arizona at Baltimore, noon.

New England at Miami, noon.

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit, noon.

Dallas at Washington, noon.

Jacksonville at Houston, noon.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon.

Buffalo at New York Giants, noon.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Cleveland at New York Jets, 7:15 p.m.

