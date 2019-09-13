AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16

New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13

Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26

L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12

Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20

Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Thursday's result

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Buccaneers 20, Panthers 14

Tampa Bay;3;7;7;3;—;20

Carolina;3;6;3;2;—;14

First Quarter

TB—FG Gay 40, 5:36.

Car—FG Slye 32, 2:52.

Second Quarter

Car—FG Slye 37, 8:26.

TB—Godwin 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:20.

Car—FG Slye 54, :00.

Third Quarter

Car—FG Slye 51, 7:51.

TB—Barber 16 run (Gay kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

Car—safety, 13:21.

TB—FG Gay 32, 2:26.

A—71,101.

;TB;Car

First downs;16;20

Total Net Yards;289;352

Rushes-yards;31-100;19-39

Passing;189;313

Punt Returns;3-21;4-39

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-21

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-25-0;25-51-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;3-20

Punts;6-49.2;5-50.6

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;12-66;5-50

Time of Possession;33:53;26:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Barber 23-82, Winston 4-9, R.Jones 4-9. Carolina, McCaffrey 16-37, Samuel 1-2, Newton 2-0.

PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 16-25-0-208. Carolina, Newton 25-51-0-333.

RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-121, Evans 4-61, Brate 2-10, Ogunbowale 1-9, Barber 1-7. Carolina, Moore 9-89, Olsen 6-110, Samuel 5-91, McCaffrey 2-16, Wright 2-15, Hogan 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 42.

