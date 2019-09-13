AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Thursday's result
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
Sunday's games
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
(THURSDAY'S RESULT)
Buccaneers 20, Panthers 14
Tampa Bay;3;7;7;3;—;20
Carolina;3;6;3;2;—;14
First Quarter
TB—FG Gay 40, 5:36.
Car—FG Slye 32, 2:52.
Second Quarter
Car—FG Slye 37, 8:26.
TB—Godwin 20 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 1:20.
Car—FG Slye 54, :00.
Third Quarter
Car—FG Slye 51, 7:51.
TB—Barber 16 run (Gay kick), 4:20.
Fourth Quarter
Car—safety, 13:21.
TB—FG Gay 32, 2:26.
A—71,101.
;TB;Car
First downs;16;20
Total Net Yards;289;352
Rushes-yards;31-100;19-39
Passing;189;313
Punt Returns;3-21;4-39
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-21
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-25-0;25-51-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;3-20
Punts;6-49.2;5-50.6
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;12-66;5-50
Time of Possession;33:53;26:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Barber 23-82, Winston 4-9, R.Jones 4-9. Carolina, McCaffrey 16-37, Samuel 1-2, Newton 2-0.
PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 16-25-0-208. Carolina, Newton 25-51-0-333.
RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-121, Evans 4-61, Brate 2-10, Ogunbowale 1-9, Barber 1-7. Carolina, Moore 9-89, Olsen 6-110, Samuel 5-91, McCaffrey 2-16, Wright 2-15, Hogan 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 42.
