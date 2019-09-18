FOOtBALL
NFL
Thursday’s game
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s games
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.