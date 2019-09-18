FOOtBALL

NFL

Thursday’s game

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s games

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments