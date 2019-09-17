AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;60;32

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;38;53

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

Thursday's result

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday's results

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

Chicago 16, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20

Monday's result

Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3

Thursday's game

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Denver at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Dallas, noon.

Oakland at Minnesota, noon.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Browns 23, Jets 3

Cleveland;6;10;7;0;—;23

New York;0;3;0;0;—;3

First Quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 23, 10:27.

Cle—FG Seibert 48, 6:15.

Second Quarter

Cle—Chubb 19 run (Seibert kick), 10:16.

NYJ—FG Ficken 46, 2:56.

Cle—FG Seibert 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Cle—Beckham 89 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 3:32.

A—78,523.

;Cle;NYJ

First downs;16;13

Total Net Yards;375;262

Rushes-yards;21-70;24-93

Passing;305;169

Punt Returns;4-48;1-5

Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-50

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-13

Comp-Att-Int;19-35-1;23-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;4-32

Punts;6-38.5;7-47.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;9-85;12-89

Time of Possession;29:41;30:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 18-62, D. Johnson 3-8. New York, Bell 21-68, Montgomery 3-25.

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 19-35-1-325. New York, Siemian 3-6-0-3, Falk 20-25-0-198.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Beckham 6-161, Chubb 4-36, D.Johnson 3-42, Landry 3-32, Ratley 2-50, Harris 1-4. New York, Bell 10-61, R.Anderson 4-81, Crowder 4-40, Montgomery 3-15, Bellamy 1-5, D.Thomas 1-(-1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments