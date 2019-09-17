AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30
N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40
Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;60;32
Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;38;53
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62
Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19
Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46
Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50
Thursday's result
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
Sunday's results
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
New England 43, Miami 0
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
Chicago 16, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
Monday's result
Cleveland 23, N.Y. Jets 3
Thursday's game
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Denver at Green Bay, noon.
Miami at Dallas, noon.
Oakland at Minnesota, noon.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Browns 23, Jets 3
Cleveland;6;10;7;0;—;23
New York;0;3;0;0;—;3
First Quarter
Cle—FG Seibert 23, 10:27.
Cle—FG Seibert 48, 6:15.
Second Quarter
Cle—Chubb 19 run (Seibert kick), 10:16.
NYJ—FG Ficken 46, 2:56.
Cle—FG Seibert 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Cle—Beckham 89 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 3:32.
A—78,523.
;Cle;NYJ
First downs;16;13
Total Net Yards;375;262
Rushes-yards;21-70;24-93
Passing;305;169
Punt Returns;4-48;1-5
Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-50
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-13
Comp-Att-Int;19-35-1;23-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;4-32
Punts;6-38.5;7-47.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;9-85;12-89
Time of Possession;29:41;30:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 18-62, D. Johnson 3-8. New York, Bell 21-68, Montgomery 3-25.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 19-35-1-325. New York, Siemian 3-6-0-3, Falk 20-25-0-198.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Beckham 6-161, Chubb 4-36, D.Johnson 3-42, Landry 3-32, Ratley 2-50, Harris 1-4. New York, Bell 10-61, R.Anderson 4-81, Crowder 4-40, Montgomery 3-15, Bellamy 1-5, D.Thomas 1-(-1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
