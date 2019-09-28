AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
Week 4
Bye
San Francisco, N.Y. Jets.
Thursday's result
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
Sunday's games
Carolina at Houston, noon.
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon.
Kansas City at Detroit, noon.
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon.
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon.
New England at Buffalo, noon.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
