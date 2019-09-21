AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30
N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40
Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62
Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19
Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46
Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50
Thursday's result
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
Sunday's games
Denver at Green Bay, noon.
Miami at Dallas, noon.
Oakland at Minnesota, noon.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
