AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

Thursday's result

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday's games

Denver at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Dallas, noon.

Oakland at Minnesota, noon.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

