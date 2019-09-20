AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

Thursday's result

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday's games

Denver at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Dallas, noon.

Oakland at Minnesota, noon.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon.

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon.

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon.

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Jaguars 20, Titans 7

Tennessee;0;0;0;7;—;7

Jacksonville;14;0;3;3;—;20

First Quarter

Jac—O'Shaughnessy 7 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 13:02.

Jac—Chark 22 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:36.

Third Quarter

Jac—FG Lambo 40, 7:54.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 12:04.

Jac—FG Lambo 48, 7:34.

A—58,613.

;Ten;Jac

First downs;21;12

Total Net Yards;340;292

Rushes-yards;26-91;20-88

Passing;249;204

Punt Returns;1-0;2-11

Kickoff Returns;1-25;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-40-0;20-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;9-55;0-0

Punts;8-46.5;6-42.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-101;4-30

Time of Possession;35:16;24:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 17-44, Mariota 6-34, Lewis 3-13. Jacksonville, Fournette 15-66, Minshew 4-18, Westbrook 1-4.

PASSING—Tennessee, Mariota 23-40-0-304. Jacksonville, Minshew 20-30-0-204.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, Walker 7-64, Humphries 6-93, Cor.Davis 3-44, Sharpe 2-70, J.Smith 2-20, Lewis 1-7, A.Brown 1-4, Henry 1-2. Jacksonville, Fournette 6-26, Westbrook 5-46, Chark 4-76, Conley 2-30, O'Shaughnessy 2-18, Swaim 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

0
0
0
0
0

