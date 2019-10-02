AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89

L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

Thursday's game 

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday's game

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments