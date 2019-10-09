AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;5;0;0;1.000;155;34

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;3;0;.400;97;125

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

Thursday's game 

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon

Houston at Kansas City, noon

Washington at Miami, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Seattle at Cleveland, noon

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday's game 

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. 

