AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89

L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Steelers 27, Bengals 3

Cincinnati;3;0;0;0;—;3

Pittsburgh;0;10;14;3;—;27

First Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 28, 8:22.

Second Quarter

Pit—Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.

Pit—FG Boswell 29, :58.

Third Quarter

Pit—Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.

Pit—D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 49, 5:51.

A—57,959.

;Cin;Pit

First downs;16;20

Total Net Yards;175;326

Rushes-yards;19-73;25-66

Passing;102;260

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-44;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-37-1;27-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;8-69;0-0

Punts;5-41.0;2-49.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-60;4-37

Time of Possession;30:14;29:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Week 5

Bye

Detroit, Miami

Thursday's game

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Atlanta at Houston, noon.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon.

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon.

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon.

Chicago vs Oakland, at London, England, noon.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon.

New England at Washington, noon.

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Individual Leaders

Week 4

AFC

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Mahomes, KC;156;106;1510;10;0

Rivers, LAC;146;101;1254;7;2

Mayfield, CLE;139;82;1147;4;6

L. Jackson, BAL;134;87;1110;10;2

Flacco, DEN;148;98;1076;5;3

Brady, NE;145;90;1061;7;1

Dalton, CIN;129;81;979;5;3

Watson, HOU;126;82;938;6;1

Mariota, TEN;119;74;933;7;0

Brissett, IND;138;90;911;10;2

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Fournette, JAC;72;404;5.6;81;0

N. Chubb, CLE;78;398;5.1;88t;4

M. Mack, IND;72;338;4.7;63t;2

Ma. Ingram, BAL;55;328;6.0;49;5

D. Henry, TEN;78;310;4.0;18;3

J. Jacobs, OAK;62;307;5.0;51;2

Gore, BUF;61;273;4.5;41;2

C. Hyde, HOU;52;250;4.8;25;1

L. Jackson, BAL;36;238;6.6;29;1

Ekeler, LAC;56;220;3.9;19;3

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

K. Allen, LAC;34;452;13.3;34;3

Kelce, KC;24;369;15.4;42;1

S. Watkins, KC;23;365;15.9;68t;3

J. Landry, CLE;18;328;18.2;65;0

Chark, JAC;19;321;16.9;69;3

Waller, OAK;33;320;9.7;30;0

Jo. Brown, BUF;23;315;13.7;38t;1

Co. Sutton, DEN;22;309;14.0;52;2

Beckham, CLE;21;308;14.7;89t;1

M. Brown, BAL;18;304;16.9;83t;2

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ekeler, LAC;6;3;3;0;36

Ma. Ingram, BAL;5;5;0;0;32

N. Chubb, CLE;4;4;0;0;24

D. Henry, TEN;4;3;1;0;24

T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24

Ty. Williams, OAK;4;0;4;0;24

Josh Allen, BUF;3;3;0;0;20

NFC

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Ryan, ATL;176;124;1325;8;6

Goff, LA;173;111;1254;6;6

Winston, TAM;139;87;1167;9;5

Prescott, DAL;127;92;1143;9;3

R. Wilson, SEA;133;97;1141;8;0

Stafford, DET;141;88;1122;9;2

K. Murray, ARI;169;106;1071;4;4

Rodgers, GBY;146;91;1069;6;1

Keenum, WAS;135;92;970;7;4

Wentz, PHL;145;88;963;9;2

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

McCaffrey, CAR;86;411;4.8;76t;4

D. Cook, MIN;71;410;5.8;75t;5

E. Elliott, DAL;73;324;4.4;27;3

Kamara, NOR;59;280;4.7;28;1

Carson, SEA;67;262;3.9;22;1

Ker. Johnson, DET;74;251;3.4;14;1

Barkley, NYG;37;237;6.4;59;1

R. Jones, TAM;50;234;4.7;25;1

Breida, SNF;41;226;5.5;34;0

Gurley, LA;49;219;4.5;25;3

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Kupp, LA;32;388;12.1;66;3

Godwin, TAM;26;386;14.8;30;4

D. Adams, GBY;25;378;15.1;58;0

Evans, TAM;18;368;20.4;67t;4

Michael Thomas, NOR;34;361;10.6;24;1

Engram, NYG;27;331;12.3;75t;2

Lockett, SEA;26;328;12.6;44t;2

Ju. Jones, ATL;23;317;13.8;54t;4

Hooper, ATL;28;307;11.0;28;2

R. Woods, LA;26;307;11.8;37;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

D. Cook, MIN;5;5;0;0;30

Cooper, DAL;4;0;4;0;24

Dissly, SEA;4;0;4;0;24

Evans, TAM;4;0;4;0;24

Godwin, TAM;4;0;4;0;24

Golladay, DET;4;0;4;0;24

J. Howard, PHL;4;3;1;0;24

A. Jones, GBY;4;4;0;0;24

Ju. Jones, ATL;4;0;4;0;24

McCaffrey, CAR;4;4;0;0;24

J. Wilson, SNF;4;4;0;0;24

