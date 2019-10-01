AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27
Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78
Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102
Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84
Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100
Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88
Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94
Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74
Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97
Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117
Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89
L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104
Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115
(MONDAY'S RESULT)
Steelers 27, Bengals 3
Cincinnati;3;0;0;0;—;3
Pittsburgh;0;10;14;3;—;27
First Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 28, 8:22.
Second Quarter
Pit—Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.
Pit—FG Boswell 29, :58.
Third Quarter
Pit—Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.
Pit—D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 49, 5:51.
A—57,959.
;Cin;Pit
First downs;16;20
Total Net Yards;175;326
Rushes-yards;19-73;25-66
Passing;102;260
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-44;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-37-1;27-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;8-69;0-0
Punts;5-41.0;2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-60;4-37
Time of Possession;30:14;29:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).
PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Week 5
Bye
Detroit, Miami
Thursday's game
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Atlanta at Houston, noon.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon.
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon.
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon.
Chicago vs Oakland, at London, England, noon.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon.
New England at Washington, noon.
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Individual Leaders
Week 4
AFC
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Mahomes, KC;156;106;1510;10;0
Rivers, LAC;146;101;1254;7;2
Mayfield, CLE;139;82;1147;4;6
L. Jackson, BAL;134;87;1110;10;2
Flacco, DEN;148;98;1076;5;3
Brady, NE;145;90;1061;7;1
Dalton, CIN;129;81;979;5;3
Watson, HOU;126;82;938;6;1
Mariota, TEN;119;74;933;7;0
Brissett, IND;138;90;911;10;2
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Fournette, JAC;72;404;5.6;81;0
N. Chubb, CLE;78;398;5.1;88t;4
M. Mack, IND;72;338;4.7;63t;2
Ma. Ingram, BAL;55;328;6.0;49;5
D. Henry, TEN;78;310;4.0;18;3
J. Jacobs, OAK;62;307;5.0;51;2
Gore, BUF;61;273;4.5;41;2
C. Hyde, HOU;52;250;4.8;25;1
L. Jackson, BAL;36;238;6.6;29;1
Ekeler, LAC;56;220;3.9;19;3
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
K. Allen, LAC;34;452;13.3;34;3
Kelce, KC;24;369;15.4;42;1
S. Watkins, KC;23;365;15.9;68t;3
J. Landry, CLE;18;328;18.2;65;0
Chark, JAC;19;321;16.9;69;3
Waller, OAK;33;320;9.7;30;0
Jo. Brown, BUF;23;315;13.7;38t;1
Co. Sutton, DEN;22;309;14.0;52;2
Beckham, CLE;21;308;14.7;89t;1
M. Brown, BAL;18;304;16.9;83t;2
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
Ekeler, LAC;6;3;3;0;36
Ma. Ingram, BAL;5;5;0;0;32
N. Chubb, CLE;4;4;0;0;24
D. Henry, TEN;4;3;1;0;24
T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24
Ty. Williams, OAK;4;0;4;0;24
Josh Allen, BUF;3;3;0;0;20
NFC
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Ryan, ATL;176;124;1325;8;6
Goff, LA;173;111;1254;6;6
Winston, TAM;139;87;1167;9;5
Prescott, DAL;127;92;1143;9;3
R. Wilson, SEA;133;97;1141;8;0
Stafford, DET;141;88;1122;9;2
K. Murray, ARI;169;106;1071;4;4
Rodgers, GBY;146;91;1069;6;1
Keenum, WAS;135;92;970;7;4
Wentz, PHL;145;88;963;9;2
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
McCaffrey, CAR;86;411;4.8;76t;4
D. Cook, MIN;71;410;5.8;75t;5
E. Elliott, DAL;73;324;4.4;27;3
Kamara, NOR;59;280;4.7;28;1
Carson, SEA;67;262;3.9;22;1
Ker. Johnson, DET;74;251;3.4;14;1
Barkley, NYG;37;237;6.4;59;1
R. Jones, TAM;50;234;4.7;25;1
Breida, SNF;41;226;5.5;34;0
Gurley, LA;49;219;4.5;25;3
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Kupp, LA;32;388;12.1;66;3
Godwin, TAM;26;386;14.8;30;4
D. Adams, GBY;25;378;15.1;58;0
Evans, TAM;18;368;20.4;67t;4
Michael Thomas, NOR;34;361;10.6;24;1
Engram, NYG;27;331;12.3;75t;2
Lockett, SEA;26;328;12.6;44t;2
Ju. Jones, ATL;23;317;13.8;54t;4
Hooper, ATL;28;307;11.0;28;2
R. Woods, LA;26;307;11.8;37;0
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
D. Cook, MIN;5;5;0;0;30
Cooper, DAL;4;0;4;0;24
Dissly, SEA;4;0;4;0;24
Evans, TAM;4;0;4;0;24
Godwin, TAM;4;0;4;0;24
Golladay, DET;4;0;4;0;24
J. Howard, PHL;4;3;1;0;24
A. Jones, GBY;4;4;0;0;24
Ju. Jones, ATL;4;0;4;0;24
McCaffrey, CAR;4;4;0;0;24
J. Wilson, SNF;4;4;0;0;24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.