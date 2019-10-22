AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48

Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91

N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138

Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186

N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187

Washington;1;6;0;.143;90;176

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139

Minnesota;5;2;0;.714;192;123

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105

Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;6;0;0;1.000;156;64

Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176

L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164

Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192

Week 8

Bye

Dallas, Baltimore

Thursday's game

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Arizona at New Orleans, noon.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, England, noon.

Denver at Indianapolis, noon.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon.

Seattle at Atlanta, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Patriots 33, Jets 0

New England;17;7;2;7;—;33

New York;0;0;0;0;—;0

First Quarter

NE—Michel 3 run (Nugent kick), 6:13.

NE—FG Nugent 34, 3:49.

NE—Dorsett 26 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), :09.

Second Quarter

NE—Michel 1 run (Nugent kick), 9:18.

Third Quarter

NE—safety, 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Michel 1 run (Nugent kick), 12:32.

A—78,523.

;NE;NYJ

First downs;22;12

Total Net Yards;323;154

Rushes-yards;34-74;20-81

Passing;249;73

Punt Returns;2-24;3-14

Kickoff Returns;2-45;3-67

Interceptions Ret.;4-14;1-3

Comp-Att-Int;31-45-1;11-32-4

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-13

Punts;7-37.3;5-46.2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-Yards;7-92;8-60

Time of Possession;38:27;21:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Michel 19-42, Edelman 3-20, Harris 4-12, Bolden 1-2, White 5-0, Stidham 2-(minus 2). New York, Bell 15-70, Montgomery 2-9, Powell 1-3, Darnold 2-(minus 1).

PASSING—New England, Brady 31-45-1-249. New York, Darnold 11-32-4-86.

RECEIVING—New England, White 7-59, Edelman 7-47, Meyers 5-47, Bolden 4-39, Dorsett 3-46, Watson 3-18, Tomlinson 1-1, Michel 1-(minus 8). New York, Crowder 4-26, Thomas 3-42, R.Anderson 1-10, Bell 1-6, Griffin 1-1, Berrios 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

AFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Mahomes, KC;241;157;2180;15;1

Rivers, LAC;276;183;2114;11;6

Brady, NE;273;180;1992;11;4

D. Watson, HOU;235;163;1952;13;5

Dalton, CIN;286;172;1923;8;8

Minshew, JAC;226;139;1697;10;2

L. Jackson, BAL;215;136;1650;11;5

Flacco, DEN;230;151;1648;6;5

Mayfield, CLE;198;112;1496;5;11

D. Carr, OAK;189;140;1410;8;4

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Fournette, JAC;144;715;5.0;81;1

N. Chubb, CLE;114;607;5.3;88t;6

L. Jackson, BAL;83;576;6.9;36;3

J. Jacobs, OAK;109;554;5.1;51;4

M. Mack, IND;119;514;4.3;63t;2

D. Henry, TEN;135;506;3.7;24;5

Ma. Ingram, BAL;99;470;4.7;49;7

C. Hyde, HOU;111;461;4.2;26;3

Lindsay, DEN;95;433;4.6;32;4

Michel, NE;119;390;3.3;26;6

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Chark, JAC;33;581;17.6;69;5

K. Allen, LAC;44;564;12.8;34;3

Co. Sutton, DEN;36;564;15.7;70t;3

Kelce, KC;38;541;14.2;42;1

D. Hopkins, HOU;49;508;10.4;38;3

Edelman, NE;45;496;11.0;36;2

Ekeler, LAC;49;488;10.0;55t;4

Waller, OAK;44;485;11.0;48;2

Jo. Brown, BUF;33;473;14.3;38t;2

Boyd, CIN;45;471;10.5;47;1

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44

Ekeler, LAC;7;3;4;0;42

N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36

D. Henry, TEN;6;5;1;0;36

Michel, NE;6;6;0;0;36

D. Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32

Chark, JAC;5;0;5;0;30

Conner, PIT;5;3;2;0;30

T. Hilton, IND;5;0;5;0;30

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Tucker, BAL;20/20;16/16;51;68

Butker, KC;22/23;14/16;46;64

Lambo, JAC;10/10;18/18;48;64

Boswell, PIT;12/12;11/11;49;45

Fairbairn, HOU;18/22;9/12;50;45

McManus, DEN;8/9;12/15;53;44

Bullock, CIN;12/12;10/12;48;42

Vinatieri, IND;13/16;8/11;49;37

Seibert, CLE;10/12;8/8;48;34

Hauschka, BUF;12/12;7/9;46;33

NFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Ryan, ATL;285;202;2170;15;8

Prescott, DAL;238;168;2123;12;7

Rodgers, GBY;250;162;2019;13;2

Goff, LA;283;175;1995;9;7

Ru. Wilson, SEA;230;157;1945;15;1

Winston, TAM;220;132;1771;12;10

K. Murray, ARI;259;167;1768;7;4

Stafford, DET;218;136;1751;13;3

Cousins, MIN;189;132;1711;13;3

Wentz, PHL;240;147;1649;13;4

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Cook, MIN;133;725;5.5;75t;8

McCaffrey, CAR;127;618;4.9;84t;7

E. Elliott, DAL;135;602;4.5;27;6

Carson, SEA;139;569;4.1;25;2

Breida, SNF;73;411;5.6;83t;1

A. Jones, GBY;101;399;4.0;18t;8

Kamara, NOR;86;373;4.3;28;1

J. Howard, PHL;77;347;4.5;19;4

Gurley, LA;82;311;3.8;25;5

Barkley, NYG;55;309;5.6;59;2

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Michael Thomas, NOR;62;763;12.3;42;3

Godwin, TAM;43;662;15.4;30;6

A. Cooper, DAL;38;621;16.3;53t;5

Kupp, LA;51;572;11.2;66;4

S. Diggs, MIN;30;562;18.7;66;4

Ju. Jones, ATL;40;560;14.0;54t;4

Hooper, ATL;46;526;11.4;30;4

Lockett, SEA;40;515;12.9;44t;4

Al. Robinson, CHI;41;464;11.3;32;3

M. Evans, TAM;27;464;17.2;67t;4

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

A. Jones, GBY;9;8;1;0;54

McCaffrey, CAR;9;7;2;0;54

D. Cook, MIN;8;8;0;0;48

Thielen, MIN;7;1;6;0;42

E. Elliott, DAL;6;6;0;0;36

Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;36

Gurley, LA;6;5;1;0;36

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Gonzalez, ARI;13/13;18/21;47;67

Zuerlein, LA;19/19;15/19;58;64

Lutz, NOR;15/16;15/18;58;60

Slye, CAR;17/18;13/18;55;56

Prater, DET;14/15;13/15;55;53

M. Crosby, GBY;22/22;10/11;48;52

Gould, SNF;16/16;12/19;47;52

Maher, DAL;22/22;10/14;63;52

Gay, TAM;16/18;11/13;58;49

D. Bailey, MIN;22/23;8/10;50;46

