AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;5;2;0;.714;214;179

Miami;4;3;0;.571;151;177

N.Y. Jets;3;4;0;.429;182;176

Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;4;3;0;.571;155;144

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;116;146

Indianapolis;2;5;0;.286;189;185

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154

Cincinnati;4;3;0;.571;184;203

Baltimore;4;3;0;.571;176;101

Cleveland;2;4;1;.357;151;177

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;6;1;0;.857;260;182

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164

Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;4;2;0;.667;126;121

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;154;138

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;6;0;.143;137;185

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;204;163

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;142;131

Tampa Bay;3;3;0;.500;167;196

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Minnesota;4;2;1;.643;177;165

Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144

Detroit;3;3;0;.500;157;158

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;170;134

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;7;0;0;1.000;235;128

Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117

Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184

San Francisco;1;6;0;.143;158;218

Thursday's game

Miami at Houston, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's game

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Detroit, noon

Baltimore at Carolina, noon

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta 

Monday's game 

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. 

