AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;5;2;0;.714;214;179
Miami;4;3;0;.571;151;177
N.Y. Jets;3;4;0;.429;182;176
Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;4;3;0;.571;155;144
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;116;146
Indianapolis;2;5;0;.286;189;185
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154
Cincinnati;4;3;0;.571;184;203
Baltimore;4;3;0;.571;176;101
Cleveland;2;4;1;.357;151;177
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;1;0;.857;260;182
L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163
Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164
Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;4;2;0;.667;126;121
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;154;138
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;6;0;.143;137;185
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;204;163
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;142;131
Tampa Bay;3;3;0;.500;167;196
Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Minnesota;4;2;1;.643;177;165
Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144
Detroit;3;3;0;.500;157;158
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;170;134
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;7;0;0;1.000;235;128
Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117
Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184
San Francisco;1;6;0;.143;158;218
Thursday's game
Miami at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's game
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Detroit, noon
Baltimore at Carolina, noon
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
Monday's game
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.