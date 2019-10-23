AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48

Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91

N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138

Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186

N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187

Washington;1;6;0;.143;90;176

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139

Minnesota;5;2;0;.714;192;123

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105

Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;6;0;0;1.000;156;64

Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176

L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164

Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192

Thursday's game

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. 

Open: Dallas, Baltimore 

Monday's game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

