AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

Week 7

Bye

Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh.

Thursday's game

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Oakland at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Buffalo, noon.

Houston at Indianapolis, noon.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon.

Minnesota at Detroit, noon.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon.

San Francisco at Washington, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments