AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48
Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91
N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138
Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186
N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187
Washington;1;6;0;.143;90;176
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139
Minnesota;5;2;0;.714;192;123
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105
Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;6;0;0;1.000;156;64
Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176
L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164
Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192
Week 8
Bye
Dallas, Baltimore
Thursday's result
Washington at Minnesota, late.
Sunday's games
Arizona at New Orleans, noon.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, England, noon.
Denver at Indianapolis, noon.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon.
Seattle at Atlanta, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
