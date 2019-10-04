AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27
Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78
Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102
Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84
Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100
Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88
Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94
Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74
Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97
Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117
Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115
Week 5
Bye
Detroit, Miami
Thursday's result
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
Sunday's games
Atlanta at Houston, noon.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon.
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon.
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, England, noon.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon.
New England at Washington, noon.
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's games
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
(THURSDAY'S RESULT)
Seahawks 30, Rams 29
L.A. Rams;6;7;13;3;—;29
Seattle;7;7;7;9;—;30
First Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 47, 12:24.
La—FG Zuerlein 32, 4:55.
Sea—Lockett 13 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :49.
Second Quarter
Sea—Metcalf 40 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:08.
La—Kupp 9 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :06.
Third Quarter
La—Gurley 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:07.
Sea—Moore 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:45.
La—Gurley 1 run (run failed), 3:07.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 42, 13:37.
La—FG Zuerlein 36, 9:19.
Sea—Carson 5 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 2:28.
A—68,988.
;La;Sea
First downs;24;25
Total Net Yards;477;429
Rushes-yards;18-82;43-167
Passing;395;262
Punt Returns;2-16;1-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-33
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;29-49-1;17-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-6
Punts;3-51.0;4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;6-45;5-45
Time of Possession;24:42;35:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 15-51, Cooks 1-27, M.Brown 1-3, Goff 1-1. Seattle, Carson 27-118, Wilson 8-32, Penny 6-18, Dissly 1-7, Lockett 1-(minus 8).
PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 29-49-1-395. Seattle, Wilson 17-23-0-268.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Kupp 9-117, Everett 7-136, R.Woods 5-48, Higbee 3-47, Gurley 3-6, Cooks 1-29, Reynolds 1-12. Seattle, Dissly 4-81, Lockett 4-51, Metcalf 2-44, J.Brown 2-36, Penny 2-31, Willson 1-10, Moore 1-10, Carson 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 44. Seattle, Myers 48.
