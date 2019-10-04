AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

Week 5

Bye

Detroit, Miami

Thursday's result

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Sunday's games

Atlanta at Houston, noon.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon.

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon.

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, England, noon.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon.

New England at Washington, noon.

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Seahawks 30, Rams 29

L.A. Rams;6;7;13;3;—;29

Seattle;7;7;7;9;—;30

First Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 47, 12:24.

La—FG Zuerlein 32, 4:55.

Sea—Lockett 13 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :49.

Second Quarter

Sea—Metcalf 40 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:08.

La—Kupp 9 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :06.

Third Quarter

La—Gurley 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:07.

Sea—Moore 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:45.

La—Gurley 1 run (run failed), 3:07.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 42, 13:37.

La—FG Zuerlein 36, 9:19.

Sea—Carson 5 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 2:28.

A—68,988.

;La;Sea

First downs;24;25

Total Net Yards;477;429

Rushes-yards;18-82;43-167

Passing;395;262

Punt Returns;2-16;1-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-33

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;29-49-1;17-23-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-6

Punts;3-51.0;4-47.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;6-45;5-45

Time of Possession;24:42;35:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 15-51, Cooks 1-27, M.Brown 1-3, Goff 1-1. Seattle, Carson 27-118, Wilson 8-32, Penny 6-18, Dissly 1-7, Lockett 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 29-49-1-395. Seattle, Wilson 17-23-0-268.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Kupp 9-117, Everett 7-136, R.Woods 5-48, Higbee 3-47, Gurley 3-6, Cooks 1-29, Reynolds 1-12. Seattle, Dissly 4-81, Lockett 4-51, Metcalf 2-44, J.Brown 2-36, Penny 2-31, Willson 1-10, Moore 1-10, Carson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 44. Seattle, Myers 48.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments