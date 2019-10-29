AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223

Week 9

Bye

L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Thursday's game

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon.

Washington at Buffalo, noon.

Tennessee at Carolina, noon.

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon.

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Steelers 27, Dolphins 14

Miami;14;0;0;0;—;14

Pittsburgh;0;10;7;10;—;27

First Quarter

Mia—Wilson 5 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 10:55.

Mia—Hurns 12 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 42, 2:45.

Pit—Johnson 45 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :17.

Third Quarter

Pit—Smith-Schuster 26 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—Conner 9 run (Boswell kick), 12:01.

Pit—FG Boswell 41, 5:32.

A—59,244.

;Mia;Pit

First downs;16;21

Total Net Yards;230;394

Rushes-yards;19-60;29-158

Passing;170;236

Punt Returns;3-35;1-2

Kickoff Returns;4-83;1-25

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-6

Comp-Att-Int;21-34-2;20-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-20;2-15

Punts;2-46.5;3-46.7

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-45;9-70

Time of Possession;24:42;35:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Miami, M.Walton 11-35, R.Fitzpatrick 5-17, Ballage 3-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 23-145, Snell 5-13, Tr.Edmunds 1-0.

PASSING—Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 21-34-2-190. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 20-36-1-251.

RECEIVING—Miami, D.Parker 6-59, P.Williams 4-42, M.Walton 3-19, Grant 2-32, Gesicki 2-10, Hurns 1-12, Ballage 1-11, Wilson 1-5, Deiter 1-0. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 5-103, Johnson 5-84, McDonald 3-19, Conner 3-5, Nix 2-4, Washington 1-21, Vannett 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.

