AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;3;1;0;.750;103;89

L.A. Rams;3;1;0;.750;117;104

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

Week 5

Bye

Detroit, Miami

Thursday's result

L.A. Rams at Seattle, late.

Sunday's games

Atlanta at Houston, noon.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon.

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon.

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, England, noon.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon.

New England at Washington, noon.

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments