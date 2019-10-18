AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

Week 7

Bye

Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Thursday's result

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday's games

Oakland at Green Bay, noon.

Miami at Buffalo, noon.

Houston at Indianapolis, noon.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon.

Minnesota at Detroit, noon.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon.

San Francisco at Washington, noon.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Chiefs 30, Broncos 6

Kansas City;10;10;7;3;—;30

Denver;6;0;0;0;—;6

First Quarter

Den—Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.

KC—Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.

KC—FG Butker 33, 1:00.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 20, 8:01.

KC—Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.

Third Quarter

KC—Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.

Fourth Quarter

KC—FG Butker 39, 5:04.

A—76,748.

;KC;Den

First downs;14;15

Total Net Yards;271;205

Rushes-yards;27-80;21-71

Passing;191;134

Punt Returns;4-50;4-12

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-30-0;21-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;9-79

Punts;6-44.3;7-40.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;6-46;4-33

Time of Possession;32:13;27:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 45.

