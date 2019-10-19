AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
Week 7
Bye
Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Thursday's result
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday's games
Oakland at Green Bay, noon.
Miami at Buffalo, noon.
Houston at Indianapolis, noon.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon.
Minnesota at Detroit, noon.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon.
San Francisco at Washington, noon.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
