AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;5;0;0;1.000;155;34

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;3;0;.400;97;125

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

Week 6

Bye

Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Thursday's game

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon.

Houston at Kansas City, noon.

Washington at Miami, noon.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon.

Seattle at Cleveland, noon.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Individual Leaders

Through Week 5

AFC

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Mahomes, KC;195;128;1831;11;0

Rivers, LAC;194;133;1465;7;4

Dalton, CIN;204;129;1412;7;4

Brady, NE;187;118;1409;10;2

Watson, HOU;159;110;1364;11;1

Minshew, JAC;165;110;1279;9;1

L. Jackson, BAL;162;106;1271;11;5

Flacco, DEN;168;112;1258;6;4

Mayfield, CLE;161;90;1247;4;8

Josh Allen, BUF;163;102;1122;5;7

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Fournette, JAC;95;512;5.4;81;1

N. Chubb, CLE;94;485;5.2;88t;4

M. Mack, IND;101;470;4.7;63t;2

J. Jacobs, OAK;88;430;4.9;51;4

D. Henry, TEN;98;388;4.0;24;4

Ma. Ingram, BAL;74;372;5.0;49;6

Gore, BUF;75;333;4.4;41;2

Lindsay, DEN;69;327;4.7;32;3

C. Hyde, HOU;73;310;4.2;25;2

L. Jackson, BAL;50;308;6.2;29;1

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Chark, JAC;27;485;18.0;69;5

K. Allen, LAC;38;470;12.4;34;3

Kelce, KC;28;439;15.7;42;1

Boyd, CIN;37;406;11.0;47;1

J. Landry, CLE;22;403;18.3;65;0

Co. Sutton, DEN;26;401;15.4;70t;3

W. Fuller, HOU;28;400;14.3;54;3

Jo. Brown, BUF;28;390;13.9;38t;1

S. Watkins, KC;23;365;15.9;68t;3

Waller, OAK;37;359;9.7;30;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ma. Ingram, BAL;6;6;0;0;38

Ekeler, LAC;6;3;3;0;36

Chark, JAC;5;0;5;0;30

D. Henry, TEN;5;4;1;0;30

N. Chubb, CLE;4;4;0;0;24

T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24

J. Jacobs, OAK;4;4;0;0;24

T. Williams, OAK;4;0;4;0;24

Josh Allen, BUF;3;3;0;0;20

NFC

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Ryan, ATL;222;156;1655;11;7

Goff, LA;222;140;1649;7;7

Prescott, DAL;171;119;1606;11;6

R. Wilson, SEA;156;114;1409;12;0

Winston, TAM;166;102;1371;11;5

K. Murray, ARI;201;126;1324;4;4

Rodgers, GBY;180;113;1307;6;1

Wentz, PHL;174;105;1152;10;2

Stafford, DET;141;88;1122;9;2

Cousins, MIN;126;86;1041;5;2

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

McCaffrey, CAR;105;587;5.6;84t;6

D. Cook, MIN;92;542;5.9;75t;5

E. Elliott, DAL;85;386;4.5;27;4

C. Carson, SEA;94;380;4.0;22;1

Kamara, NOR;75;342;4.6;28;1

Breida, SNF;52;340;6.5;83t;1

A. Jones, GBY;78;302;3.9;18t;8

Gurley, LA;64;270;4.2;25;5

R. Jones, TAM;59;269;4.6;25;1

Da. Johnson, ARI;64;264;4.1;18;1

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Michael Thomas, NOR;45;543;12.1;42;3

A. Cooper, DAL;32;512;16.0;53t;5

Godwin, TAM;33;511;15.5;30;6

Kupp, LA;41;505;12.3;66;4

Lockett, SEA;30;379;12.6;44t;3

D. Adams, GBY;25;378;15.1;58;0

Al. Robinson, CHI;31;377;12.2;32;2

Engram, NYG;33;373;11.3;75t;2

Evans, TAM;18;368;20.4;67t;4

Hooper, ATL;34;363;10.7;28;2

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

A. Jones, GBY;8;8;0;0;48

McCaffrey, CAR;7;6;1;0;42

Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;36

D. Cook, MIN;5;5;0;0;30

A. Cooper, DAL;5;0;5;0;30

Gurley, LA;5;5;0;0;30

J. Howard, PHL;5;4;1;0;30

Thielen, MIN;5;1;4;0;30

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

49ers 31, Browns 3

Cleveland;0;3;0;0;—;3

San Francisco;14;7;7;3;—;31

First Quarter

SF—Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.

SF—Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.

Second Quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 30, 11:22.

SF—Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

SF—Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 44, 5:08.

A—70,042.

;Cle;SF

First downs;9;22

Total Net Yards;180;446

Rushes-yards;18-102;40-275

Passing;78;171

Punt Returns;1-(minus 6);1-32

Kickoff Returns;3-64;1-4

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-62

Comp-Att-Int;9-24-2;20-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-42;2-10

Punts;7-56.7;4-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-55;4-34

Time of Possession;22:17;37:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).

PASSING—Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D'.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.

