AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118
Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123
Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122
Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114
Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94
Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111
Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138
Week 6
Bye
Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Thursday's result
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday's games
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, England, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon.
Houston at Kansas City, noon.
Washington at Miami, noon.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon.
Seattle at Cleveland, noon.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's games
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
