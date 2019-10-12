AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

Week 6

Bye

Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Thursday's result

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday's games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon.

Houston at Kansas City, noon.

Washington at Miami, noon.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon.

Seattle at Cleveland, noon.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

