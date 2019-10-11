AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

Week 6

Bye

Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Thursday's result

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday's games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon.

Houston at Kansas City, noon.

Washington at Miami, noon.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon.

Seattle at Cleveland, noon.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

Patriots 35, Giants 14

New York;0;14;0;0;—;14

New England;7;14;0;14;—;35

First Quarter

NE—Winovich 6 blocked punt return (Nugent kick), 1:41.

Second Quarter

NE—Bolden 1 run (Nugent kick), 7:11.

NYG—Tate 64 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 6:05.

NYG—Golden 42 fumble return (Rosas kick), 4:38.

NE—Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Van Noy 22 fumble return (Nugent kick), 8:33.

NE—Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), 3:49.

A—65,878.

;NYG;NE

First downs;10;27

Total Net Yards;213;427

Rushes-yards;16-52;34-114

Passing;161;313

Punt Returns;0-0;1-10

Kickoff Returns;2-53;1-28

Interceptions Ret.;1-62;3-33

Comp-Att-Int;15-31-3;31-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-0;3-21

Punts;6-32.7;3-40.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;5-40;3-20

Time of Possession;20:24;39:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Hilliman 11-38, D.Jones 2-8, Penny 3-6. New England, Michel 22-86, Bolden 3-23, Brady 7-6, White 2-(minus 1).

PASSING—New York, D.Jones 15-31-3-161. New England, Brady 31-41-1-334.

RECEIVING—New York, Tate 6-102, Slayton 3-32, Ellison 3-30, Hilliman 2-(minus 3), Penny 1-0. New England, Edelman 9-113, White 9-46, Meyers 4-54, Olszewski 2-34, Izzo 2-31, Michel 2-27, Bolden 2-22, Gordon 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Nugent 40.

