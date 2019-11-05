AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216
L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251
Week 10
Bye
Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Thursday's game
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon.
Kansas City at Tennessee, noon.
Buffalo at Cleveland, noon.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon.
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon.
Detroit at Chicago, noon.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's game
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
(MONDAY'S RESULT)
Cowboys 37, Giants 18
Dallas;3;10;3;21;—;37
New York;3;9;3;3;—;18
First Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 21, 13:23.
Dal—FG Maher 35, 8:19.
Second Quarter
NYG—Latimer 1 pass from D.Jones (kick failed), 11:55.
NYG—FG Rosas 25, 2:50.
Dal—Jarwin 42 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :52.
Dal—FG Maher 52, :00.
Third Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 28, 4:43.
NYG—FG Rosas 26, :27.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—Gallup 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:40.
NYG—FG Rosas 29, 11:50.
Dal—Cooper 45 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:56.
Dal—Lewis 63 fumble return (Maher kick), :06.
A—76,107.
;Dal;NYG
First downs;24;20
Total Net Yards;429;271
Rushes-yards;30-172;22-100
Passing;257;171
Punt Returns;2-24;1-15
Kickoff Returns;3-31;7-186
Interceptions Ret.;1-29;1-7
Comp-Att-Int;22-35-1;26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;5-39
Punts;2-40.0;3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;10-104;8-71
Time of Possession;28:04;31:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 23-139, Pollard 3-21, Prescott 3-12, Cobb 1-0. New York, D.Jones 6-54, Barkley 14-28, Tate 1-16, Engram 1-2.
PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 22-35-1-257. New York, D.Jones 26-41-1-210.
RECEIVING—Dallas, Witten 8-58, Cobb 6-35, Cooper 4-80, Gallup 2-33, Jarwin 1-42, Pollard 1-9. New York, Barkley 6-67, Engram 6-48, Tate 6-42, Fowler 3-22, Ellison 2-17, Latimer 2-8, Slayton 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54.
AFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
Rivers, LAC;333;223;2609;12;7
Brady, NE;355;230;2536;14;5
D. Watson, HOU;302;212;2432;18;5
Minshew, JAC;307;188;2285;13;4
Dalton, CIN;338;204;2252;9;8
Mahomes, KC;241;157;2180;15;1
D. Carr, OAK;250;178;1984;13;4
Mayfield, CLE;271;159;1963;7;12
Flacco, DEN;262;171;1822;6;5
L. Jackson, BAL;238;153;1813;12;5
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Fournette, JAC;174;831;4.8;81;1
N. Chubb, CLE;154;803;5.2;88t;6
J. Jacobs, OAK;152;740;4.9;51;6
C. Hyde, HOU;149;704;4.7;58;3
M. Mack, IND;159;679;4.3;63t;3
D. Henry, TEN;164;644;3.9;34;6
L. Jackson, BAL;99;637;6.4;36;5
Ma. Ingram, BAL;114;585;5.1;53;7
Lindsay, DEN;118;584;4.9;40;5
Michel, NE;144;482;3.3;26;6
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Co. Sutton, DEN;44;692;15.7;70t;4
Chark, JAC;43;692;16.1;69;6
Kelce, KC;49;666;13.6;42;2
D. Hopkins, HOU;68;665;9.8;38;4
Edelman, NE;63;663;10.5;36;4
K. Allen, LAC;54;657;12.2;34;3
Jo. Brown, BUF;42;603;14.4;38t;2
Beckham, CLE;39;575;14.7;89t;1
J. Landry, CLE;36;555;15.4;65;1
Waller, OAK;48;548;11.4;48;3
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
Ekeler, LAC;8;3;5;0;48
D. Henry, TEN;8;6;2;0;48
Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44
Chark, JAC;6;0;6;0;36
N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36
Conner, PIT;6;4;2;0;36
Fells, HOU;6;0;6;0;36
J. Jacobs, OAK;6;6;0;0;36
Michel, NE;6;6;0;0;36
D. Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Butker, KC;27/28;19/22;54;84
Lambo, JAC;12/13;22/22;48;78
Tucker, BAL;24/25;17/17;51;75
Boswell, PIT;17/17;17/18;51;68
Fairbairn, HOU;23/28;13/17;52;62
McManus, DEN;12/13;15/18;53;57
Seibert, CLE;12/14;14/14;48;54
Vinatieri, IND;14/19;12/17;55;50
Bullock, CIN;13/13;11/13;48;46
D. Carlson, OAK;23/23;7/9;45;44
NFC Individual Leaders
Quarterbacks
;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int
R. Wilson, SEA;293;200;2505;22;1
Stafford, DET;291;187;2499;19;5
Rodgers, GBY;318;208;2485;17;2
Winston, TAM;307;182;2407;16;12
Prescott, DAL;273;190;2380;15;8
Goff, LA;314;192;2367;11;7
K. Murray, ARI;316;203;2229;9;4
Cousins, MIN;253;174;2217;16;3
Ryan, ATL;285;202;2170;15;8
Wentz, PHL;303;190;2060;15;4
Rushers
;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
D. Cook, MIN;177;894;5.1;75t;9
McCaffrey, CAR;165;881;5.3;84t;10
C. Carson, SEA;175;764;4.4;59;3
E. Elliott, DAL;158;741;4.7;27;6
J. Howard, PHL;119;525;4.4;20;6
Breida, SNF;99;524;5.3;83t;1
A. Jones, GBY;122;496;4.1;18t;8
A. Peterson, WAS;115;491;4.3;29;1
Montgomery, CHI;112;406;3.6;55;5
Barkley, NYG;88;401;4.6;59;2
Receivers
;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD
Michael Thomas, NOR;73;875;12.0;42;4
M. Evans, TAM;50;842;16.8;67t;7
Kupp, LA;58;792;13.7;66;5
Lockett, SEA;59;767;13.0;44t;6
Godwin, TAM;54;766;14.2;30;6
Ju. Jones, ATL;50;712;14.2;54t;4
S. Diggs, MIN;38;710;18.7;66;4
A. Cooper, DAL;42;701;16.7;53t;6
Golladay, DET;35;640;18.3;66;7
Hooper, ATL;52;591;11.4;35;5
Scoring
Touchdowns
;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts
McCaffrey, CAR;13;10;3;0;80
A. Jones, GBY;11;8;3;0;66
D. Cook, MIN;9;9;0;0;54
M. Evans, TAM;7;0;7;0;44
Golladay, DET;7;0;7;0;42
Gurley, LA;7;6;1;0;42
J. Howard, PHL;7;6;1;0;42
Thielen, MIN;7;1;6;0;42
Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;38
Kicking
;PAT;FG;LG;Pts
Gonzalez, ARI;15/15;22/25;50;81
Zuerlein, LA;22/22;16/20;58;70
Gay, TAM;20/22;16/19;58;68
Lutz, NOR;19/20;16/20;58;67
Prater, DET;21/22;15/18;55;66
Gould, SNF;26/26;13/20;47;65
Maher, DAL;26/26;13/18;63;65
Slye, CAR;20/22;15/21;55;65
D. Bailey, MIN;25/27;13/15;50;64
M. Crosby, GBY;26/26;12/13;54;62
