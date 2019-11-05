AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131

Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256

N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176

Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169

Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204

Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216

L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204

Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189

Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158

Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217

Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

Week 10

Bye

Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Thursday's game

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon.

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon.

Buffalo at Cleveland, noon.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon.

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon.

Detroit at Chicago, noon.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's game

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Cowboys 37, Giants 18

Dallas;3;10;3;21;—;37

New York;3;9;3;3;—;18

First Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 21, 13:23.

Dal—FG Maher 35, 8:19.

Second Quarter

NYG—Latimer 1 pass from D.Jones (kick failed), 11:55.

NYG—FG Rosas 25, 2:50.

Dal—Jarwin 42 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :52.

Dal—FG Maher 52, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 28, 4:43.

NYG—FG Rosas 26, :27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—Gallup 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:40.

NYG—FG Rosas 29, 11:50.

Dal—Cooper 45 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:56.

Dal—Lewis 63 fumble return (Maher kick), :06.

A—76,107.

;Dal;NYG

First downs;24;20

Total Net Yards;429;271

Rushes-yards;30-172;22-100

Passing;257;171

Punt Returns;2-24;1-15

Kickoff Returns;3-31;7-186

Interceptions Ret.;1-29;1-7

Comp-Att-Int;22-35-1;26-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;5-39

Punts;2-40.0;3-47.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-Yards;10-104;8-71

Time of Possession;28:04;31:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Dallas, Elliott 23-139, Pollard 3-21, Prescott 3-12, Cobb 1-0. New York, D.Jones 6-54, Barkley 14-28, Tate 1-16, Engram 1-2.

PASSING—Dallas, Prescott 22-35-1-257. New York, D.Jones 26-41-1-210.

RECEIVING—Dallas, Witten 8-58, Cobb 6-35, Cooper 4-80, Gallup 2-33, Jarwin 1-42, Pollard 1-9. New York, Barkley 6-67, Engram 6-48, Tate 6-42, Fowler 3-22, Ellison 2-17, Latimer 2-8, Slayton 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54.

AFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Rivers, LAC;333;223;2609;12;7

Brady, NE;355;230;2536;14;5

D. Watson, HOU;302;212;2432;18;5

Minshew, JAC;307;188;2285;13;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dalton, CIN;338;204;2252;9;8

Mahomes, KC;241;157;2180;15;1

D. Carr, OAK;250;178;1984;13;4

Mayfield, CLE;271;159;1963;7;12

Flacco, DEN;262;171;1822;6;5

L. Jackson, BAL;238;153;1813;12;5

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Fournette, JAC;174;831;4.8;81;1

N. Chubb, CLE;154;803;5.2;88t;6

J. Jacobs, OAK;152;740;4.9;51;6

C. Hyde, HOU;149;704;4.7;58;3

M. Mack, IND;159;679;4.3;63t;3

D. Henry, TEN;164;644;3.9;34;6

L. Jackson, BAL;99;637;6.4;36;5

Ma. Ingram, BAL;114;585;5.1;53;7

Lindsay, DEN;118;584;4.9;40;5

Michel, NE;144;482;3.3;26;6

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Co. Sutton, DEN;44;692;15.7;70t;4

Chark, JAC;43;692;16.1;69;6

Kelce, KC;49;666;13.6;42;2

D. Hopkins, HOU;68;665;9.8;38;4

Edelman, NE;63;663;10.5;36;4

K. Allen, LAC;54;657;12.2;34;3

Jo. Brown, BUF;42;603;14.4;38t;2

Beckham, CLE;39;575;14.7;89t;1

J. Landry, CLE;36;555;15.4;65;1

Waller, OAK;48;548;11.4;48;3

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ekeler, LAC;8;3;5;0;48

D. Henry, TEN;8;6;2;0;48

Ma. Ingram, BAL;7;7;0;0;44

Chark, JAC;6;0;6;0;36

N. Chubb, CLE;6;6;0;0;36

Conner, PIT;6;4;2;0;36

Fells, HOU;6;0;6;0;36

J. Jacobs, OAK;6;6;0;0;36

Michel, NE;6;6;0;0;36

D. Watson, HOU;5;5;0;0;32

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Butker, KC;27/28;19/22;54;84

Lambo, JAC;12/13;22/22;48;78

Tucker, BAL;24/25;17/17;51;75

Boswell, PIT;17/17;17/18;51;68

Fairbairn, HOU;23/28;13/17;52;62

McManus, DEN;12/13;15/18;53;57

Seibert, CLE;12/14;14/14;48;54

Vinatieri, IND;14/19;12/17;55;50

Bullock, CIN;13/13;11/13;48;46

D. Carlson, OAK;23/23;7/9;45;44

NFC Individual Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

R. Wilson, SEA;293;200;2505;22;1

Stafford, DET;291;187;2499;19;5

Rodgers, GBY;318;208;2485;17;2

Winston, TAM;307;182;2407;16;12

Prescott, DAL;273;190;2380;15;8

Goff, LA;314;192;2367;11;7

K. Murray, ARI;316;203;2229;9;4

Cousins, MIN;253;174;2217;16;3

Ryan, ATL;285;202;2170;15;8

Wentz, PHL;303;190;2060;15;4

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Cook, MIN;177;894;5.1;75t;9

McCaffrey, CAR;165;881;5.3;84t;10

C. Carson, SEA;175;764;4.4;59;3

E. Elliott, DAL;158;741;4.7;27;6

J. Howard, PHL;119;525;4.4;20;6

Breida, SNF;99;524;5.3;83t;1

A. Jones, GBY;122;496;4.1;18t;8

A. Peterson, WAS;115;491;4.3;29;1

Montgomery, CHI;112;406;3.6;55;5

Barkley, NYG;88;401;4.6;59;2

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Michael Thomas, NOR;73;875;12.0;42;4

M. Evans, TAM;50;842;16.8;67t;7

Kupp, LA;58;792;13.7;66;5

Lockett, SEA;59;767;13.0;44t;6

Godwin, TAM;54;766;14.2;30;6

Ju. Jones, ATL;50;712;14.2;54t;4

S. Diggs, MIN;38;710;18.7;66;4

A. Cooper, DAL;42;701;16.7;53t;6

Golladay, DET;35;640;18.3;66;7

Hooper, ATL;52;591;11.4;35;5

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

McCaffrey, CAR;13;10;3;0;80

A. Jones, GBY;11;8;3;0;66

D. Cook, MIN;9;9;0;0;54

M. Evans, TAM;7;0;7;0;44

Golladay, DET;7;0;7;0;42

Gurley, LA;7;6;1;0;42

J. Howard, PHL;7;6;1;0;42

Thielen, MIN;7;1;6;0;42

Godwin, TAM;6;0;6;0;38

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Gonzalez, ARI;15/15;22/25;50;81

Zuerlein, LA;22/22;16/20;58;70

Gay, TAM;20/22;16/19;58;68

Lutz, NOR;19/20;16/20;58;67

Prater, DET;21/22;15/18;55;66

Gould, SNF;26/26;13/20;47;65

Maher, DAL;26/26;13/18;63;65

Slye, CAR;20/22;15/21;55;65

D. Bailey, MIN;25/27;13/15;50;64

M. Crosby, GBY;26/26;12/13;54;62

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments