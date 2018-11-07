AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;7;2;0;.778;270;202
Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225
N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213
Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;134;141
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226
L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;5;0;.375;154;151
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218
Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226
Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204
Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200
Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Francisco;2;7;0;.222;207;239
Thursday's game
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's games
Arizona at Kansas City, noon
Buffalo at New York Jets, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon
New England at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
Monday's game
New York Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
