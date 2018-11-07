AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;2;0;.778;270;202

Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225

N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213

Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;134;141

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226

L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;5;0;.375;154;151

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218

Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226

Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204

Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200

Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Francisco;2;7;0;.222;207;239

Thursday's game

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday's games

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday's game 

New York Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. 

