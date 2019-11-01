AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

Week 9

Bye

L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Thursday's results

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday's games

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon.

Washington at Buffalo, noon.

Tennessee at Carolina, noon.

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon.

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

49ers 28, Cardinals 25

San Francisco;7;14;7;0;—;28

Arizona;7;0;7;11;—;25

First Quarter

Ari—Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:11.

SF—Kittle 30 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :04.

Second Quarter

SF—Bourne 7 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:58.

SF—Sanders 1 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Ari—K.Johnson 9 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 9:01.

SF—Pettis 21 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:55.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 36, 9:24.

Ari—Isabella 88 pass from K.Murray (Drake pass from K.Murray), 4:53.

A—60,986.

;SF;Ari

First downs;21;19

Total Net Yards;411;357

Rushes-yards;31-101;23-153

Passing;310;204

Punt Returns;3-25;3-17

Kickoff Returns;4-70;3-55

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-37-0;17-24-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;3-37

Punts;5-46.2;5-50.6

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-75;9-65

Time of Possession;34:31;25:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Francisco, Breida 15-78, Coleman 12-23, Garoppolo 3-2, Mostert 1-(minus 2). Arizona, Drake 15-110, K.Murray 5-34, Kirk 1-8, Morris 1-4, Zenner 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 28-37-0-317. Arizona, K.Murray 17-24-0-241.

RECEIVING—San Francisco, Sanders 7-112, Kittle 6-79, Samuel 4-40, Dwelley 4-29, Breida 2-14, Coleman 2-13, Pettis 1-21, Bourne 1-7, Wilson 1-2. Arizona, Drake 4-52, Fitzgerald 4-38, K.Johnson 2-22, Cooper 2-15, Kirk 2-8, Isabella 1-88, M.Williams 1-12, Clay 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments