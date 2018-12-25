AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322

Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391

Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357

N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313

Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347

Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366

Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326

Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391

Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368

Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273

Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317

Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369

Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352

x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323

San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387

Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's results

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday's results

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Minnesota 27, Detroit 9

Philadelphia 32, Houston 30

Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9

Chicago 14, San Francisco 9

New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28

Seattle 38, Kansas City 31

Monday's results

Oakland 27, Denver 14

Sunday, Dec. 30

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. 

(MONDAY'S GAME)

Raiders 27, Broncos 14

Denver;0;0;7;7;—;14

Oakland;7;10;0;10;—;27

First Quarter

Oak—D.Harris 99 punt return (Carlson kick), 10:10.

Second Quarter

Oak—Martin 24 run (Carlson kick), 7:56.

Oak—FG Carlson 43, :19.

Third Quarter

Den—Hamilton 7 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), 4:36.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Richard 3 run (Carlson kick), 12:16.

Den—Sutton 19 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), 7:31.

Oak—FG Carlson 45, 4:38.

A—53,850.

;Den;Oak

First downs;19;16

Total Net Yards;300;273

Rushes-yards;24-100;30-114

Passing;200;159

Punt Returns;0-0;2-106

Kickoff Returns;5-116;2-46

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-23

Comp-Att-Int;23-37-2;19-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;1-8

Punts;6-51.0;5-45.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-91;6-50

Time of Possession;29:52;30:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 10-46, Booker 3-21, Freeman 7-21, Keenum 3-19, Patrick 1-(minus 7). Oakland, Martin 21-107, Richard 4-11, Washington 1-(minus 1), Carr 4-(minus 3).

PASSING—Denver, Keenum 23-37-2-202. Oakland, Carr 19-26-0-167.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 6-65, Hamilton 6-40, Patrick 3-44, Booker 3-21, Lindsay 2-11, Bri.Parker 2-10, Janovich 1-11. Oakland, J.Nelson 7-75, Richard 4-40, Cook 2-20, Roberts 2-14, Waller 2-8, Martin 1-9, K.Smith 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 58.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments