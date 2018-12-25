AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322
Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391
Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357
N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313
Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327
Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263
Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347
Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366
Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418
x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320
Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326
Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348
Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335
N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391
Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368
Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273
Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317
Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369
Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352
x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323
San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387
Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday's results
Tennessee 25, Washington 16
Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10
Sunday's results
Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18
Jacksonville 17, Miami 7
Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27
Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 12
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10
Minnesota 27, Detroit 9
Philadelphia 32, Houston 30
Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9
Chicago 14, San Francisco 9
New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28
Seattle 38, Kansas City 31
Monday's results
Oakland 27, Denver 14
Sunday, Dec. 30
Detroit at Green Bay, noon
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
(MONDAY'S GAME)
Raiders 27, Broncos 14
Denver;0;0;7;7;—;14
Oakland;7;10;0;10;—;27
First Quarter
Oak—D.Harris 99 punt return (Carlson kick), 10:10.
Second Quarter
Oak—Martin 24 run (Carlson kick), 7:56.
Oak—FG Carlson 43, :19.
Third Quarter
Den—Hamilton 7 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), 4:36.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Richard 3 run (Carlson kick), 12:16.
Den—Sutton 19 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), 7:31.
Oak—FG Carlson 45, 4:38.
A—53,850.
;Den;Oak
First downs;19;16
Total Net Yards;300;273
Rushes-yards;24-100;30-114
Passing;200;159
Punt Returns;0-0;2-106
Kickoff Returns;5-116;2-46
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-23
Comp-Att-Int;23-37-2;19-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;1-8
Punts;6-51.0;5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-91;6-50
Time of Possession;29:52;30:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 10-46, Booker 3-21, Freeman 7-21, Keenum 3-19, Patrick 1-(minus 7). Oakland, Martin 21-107, Richard 4-11, Washington 1-(minus 1), Carr 4-(minus 3).
PASSING—Denver, Keenum 23-37-2-202. Oakland, Carr 19-26-0-167.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 6-65, Hamilton 6-40, Patrick 3-44, Booker 3-21, Lindsay 2-11, Bri.Parker 2-10, Janovich 1-11. Oakland, J.Nelson 7-75, Richard 4-40, Cook 2-20, Roberts 2-14, Waller 2-8, Martin 1-9, K.Smith 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 58.
