PRESEASON
Saturday's results
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
San Francisco at Houston, late
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, late
Chicago at Denver, late
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late
Jaguars 14, Vikings 10
Jacksonville;0;7;0;7;—;14
Minnesota;3;0;7;0;—;10
First Quarter
Min—FG Forbath 44, 7:18.
Second Quarter
Jac—Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 14:57.
Third Quarter
Min—Boone 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:23.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—Wilds 1 run (Lambo kick), 1:55.
A—66,637.
;Jac;Min
First downs;20;18
Total Net Yards;283;238
Rushes-yards;29-100;24-128
Passing;183;110
Punt Returns;6-90;5-32
Kickoff Returns;2-33;2-53
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-9
Comp-Att-Int;23-36-1;18-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-48;4-30
Punts;7-42.7;7-45.1
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;13-140;7-60
Time of Possession;36:06;23:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-39, Wilds 8-32, Bortles 1-14, Fournette 8-12, Grant 1-4, Kessler 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Boone 13-91, Thomas 5-25, Murray 6-12.
PASSING—Jacksonville, Bortles 12-20-1-159, Kessler 11-16-0-72. Minnesota, Cousins 3-8-0-12, Siemian 5-10-0-46, Sloter 10-15-0-82.
RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Yeldon 5-73, Moncrief 2-23, M.Lee 2-19, Paul 2-18, Fournette 2-17, S.Wynn 2-10, Chark 2-10, Wilds 2-7, O'Shaughnessy 1-29, Grant 1-15, Westbrook 1-6, Greene 1-4. Minnesota, Wieneke 3-21, C.Jones 2-23, Thomas 2-12, Treadwell 2-8, Beebe 1-14, T.King 1-13, Badet 1-13, Conklin 1-10, Hoppes 1-9, Morgan 1-7, Robertson 1-5, Ham 1-4, Boone 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Jacksonville, Lambo 56. Minnesota, Forbath 41.
