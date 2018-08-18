PRESEASON

Saturday's results

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

San Francisco at Houston, late

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, late

Chicago at Denver, late

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, late

BC-FBN--Jaguars-Vikings Stats

Jaguars 14, Vikings 10

Jacksonville;0;7;0;7;—;14

Minnesota;3;0;7;0;—;10

First Quarter

Min—FG Forbath 44, 7:18.

Second Quarter

Jac—Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 14:57.

Third Quarter

Min—Boone 1 run (Carlson kick), 4:23.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—Wilds 1 run (Lambo kick), 1:55.

A—66,637.

;Jac;Min

First downs;20;18

Total Net Yards;283;238

Rushes-yards;29-100;24-128

Passing;183;110

Punt Returns;6-90;5-32

Kickoff Returns;2-33;2-53

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-9

Comp-Att-Int;23-36-1;18-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-48;4-30

Punts;7-42.7;7-45.1

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-2

Penalties-Yards;13-140;7-60

Time of Possession;36:06;23:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-39, Wilds 8-32, Bortles 1-14, Fournette 8-12, Grant 1-4, Kessler 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Boone 13-91, Thomas 5-25, Murray 6-12.

PASSING—Jacksonville, Bortles 12-20-1-159, Kessler 11-16-0-72. Minnesota, Cousins 3-8-0-12, Siemian 5-10-0-46, Sloter 10-15-0-82.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Yeldon 5-73, Moncrief 2-23, M.Lee 2-19, Paul 2-18, Fournette 2-17, S.Wynn 2-10, Chark 2-10, Wilds 2-7, O'Shaughnessy 1-29, Grant 1-15, Westbrook 1-6, Greene 1-4. Minnesota, Wieneke 3-21, C.Jones 2-23, Thomas 2-12, Treadwell 2-8, Beebe 1-14, T.King 1-13, Badet 1-13, Conklin 1-10, Hoppes 1-9, Morgan 1-7, Robertson 1-5, Ham 1-4, Boone 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Jacksonville, Lambo 56. Minnesota, Forbath 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments