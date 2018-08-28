PRESEASON

Sunday's results

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 3

Thursday's games

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

END PRESEASON

