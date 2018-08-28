PRESEASON
Sunday's results
Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13
Arizona 27, Dallas 3
Thursday's games
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
END PRESEASON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.