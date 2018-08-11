PRESEASON
Friday's results
N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0
Oakland 16, Detroit 10
Saturday's results
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.
New York Jets at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 17
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 20
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.<
