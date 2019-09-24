AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47
New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60
Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66
Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83
Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64
Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64
Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44
Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78
N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94
Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82
Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77
Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35
Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61
Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47
Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49
San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79
Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7<
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13<
Monday's Games
Chicago 31, Washington 15<
Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, noon.
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets<
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Bears 31, Redskins 15
(Monday's game)
Chicago;7;21;0;3;—;31
Washington;0;3;6;6;—;15
First Quarter
Chi—Clinton-Dix 37 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:42.
Second Quarter
Chi—Gabriel 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:00.
Chi—Gabriel 1 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 5:42.
Chi—Gabriel 36 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :43.
Was—FG Hopkins 35, :00.
Third Quarter
Was—McLaurin 15 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 6:39.
Fourth Quarter
Was—Richardson 2 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 13:11.
Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 1:50.
A—67,327.
;Chi;Was
First downs;21;25
Total Net Yards;298;356
Rushes-yards;24-90;21-69
Passing;208;287
Punt Returns;1-3;2-15
Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-102
Interceptions Ret.;3-96;1-2
Comp-Att-Int;25-31-1;30-43-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;4-45
Punts;3-46.7;1-48.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;9-59;9-61
Time of Possession;31:36;28:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-67, Patterson 4-14, Gabriel 1-7, Trubisky 1-2, M.Davis 1-2, Cohen 4-(minus 2). Washington, Peterson 12-37, Thompson 7-29, Keenum 2-3.
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 25-31-1-231. Washington, Keenum 30-43-3-332.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 6-75, Robinson 6-60, Burton 4-20, Montgomery 3-14, Cohen 2-26, Miller 1-15, Wims 1-8, Shaheen 1-7, Patterson 1-6. Washington, Richardson 8-83, McLaurin 6-70, Quinn 5-30, Thompson 4-79, V.Davis 2-30, Sims 2-24, Sprinkle 2-19, Peterson 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Pineiro 44. Washington, Hopkins 43.
