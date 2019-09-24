AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;76;78

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;58;35

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7<

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13<

Monday's Games

Chicago 31, Washington 15<

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, noon.

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets<

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Bears 31, Redskins 15

(Monday's game)

Chicago;7;21;0;3;—;31

Washington;0;3;6;6;—;15

First Quarter

Chi—Clinton-Dix 37 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Chi—Gabriel 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:00.

Chi—Gabriel 1 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 5:42.

Chi—Gabriel 36 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), :43.

Was—FG Hopkins 35, :00.

Third Quarter

Was—McLaurin 15 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 6:39.

Fourth Quarter

Was—Richardson 2 pass from Keenum (pass failed), 13:11.

Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 1:50.

A—67,327.

;Chi;Was

First downs;21;25

Total Net Yards;298;356

Rushes-yards;24-90;21-69

Passing;208;287

Punt Returns;1-3;2-15

Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-102

Interceptions Ret.;3-96;1-2

Comp-Att-Int;25-31-1;30-43-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;4-45

Punts;3-46.7;1-48.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-Yards;9-59;9-61

Time of Possession;31:36;28:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-67, Patterson 4-14, Gabriel 1-7, Trubisky 1-2, M.Davis 1-2, Cohen 4-(minus 2). Washington, Peterson 12-37, Thompson 7-29, Keenum 2-3.

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 25-31-1-231. Washington, Keenum 30-43-3-332.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 6-75, Robinson 6-60, Burton 4-20, Montgomery 3-14, Cohen 2-26, Miller 1-15, Wims 1-8, Shaheen 1-7, Patterson 1-6. Washington, Richardson 8-83, McLaurin 6-70, Quinn 5-30, Thompson 4-79, V.Davis 2-30, Sims 2-24, Sprinkle 2-19, Peterson 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Pineiro 44. Washington, Hopkins 43.

