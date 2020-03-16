NFL: Getting down to business right away

Even though the NFL season doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, teams got down to business on Monday, signing free agents, designating franchise players and making trades.
Here’s what happened Monday:
The Arizona Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans.
The 27-year-old Hopkins gives the Cardinals a top receiver to add to a promising core on offense, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and potentially running back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag earlier Monday.
Hopkins has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past seven years, topping 1,000 yards receiving in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
The 28-year-old Johnson was an All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016 during his second season but hasn’t been able to match those numbers in the past three years. He battled injuries for much of 2019 and finished with 345 yards rushing and 370 yards receiving.
NINERS: San Francisco traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft.
Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts. The trade came almost immediately after the 49ers announced a deal to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a five-year contract worth up to $85 million before he hit the open market.
BROWNS: Cleveland was working toward a deal with two-time Pro Bowl free agent tight end Austin Hooper.
Hooper has spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s had more than 70 catches the past two seasons. Hooper had 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Cleveland also placed a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt, who played eight games last season after returning from an NFL suspension.
Hunt is a restricted free agent and can negotiate with other teams about a contract. If he reaches an agreement elsewhere, Cleveland can match any offer. If the Browns decide not to match the offer, they would receive a second-round draft pick from the team that signs him.
The Browns also released veteran safety and former Green Bay Packer Morgan Burnett.
RAIDERS: Las Vegas and free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski agreed to a contract.
The 26-year-old Kwiatkoski was a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2016. He had his most extensive playing time last year when he had career bests with 76 tackles, three sacks, one interception and four passes defensed.
VIKINGS: Minnesota placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.
Harris was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, after a breakout 2019 season.
The Vikings cleared salary-cap space to keep Harris by agreeing to a two-year, $66 million contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins that reduced his salary-cap hit for 2020 by $10 million.
BENGALS: Cincinnati used their franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the star who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital part of breaking in a new quarterback.
Green, 31, wants to finish his career in Cincinnati, where he has put down roots. Although he’s open to a multi-year extension that would pay him as an elite receiver, he has objected to staying for only one more season on a franchise designation.
Green has said he’ll skip voluntary offseason workouts if he’s tagged. The Bengals are expected to take Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow or another quarterback with the first overall pick in the draft, and having Green in offseason workouts would accelerate a rookie’s development.
GIANTS: New York placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams two before the 2015 first-round draft choice was to become an unrestricted free agent.
Williams played in eight games with five starts for the Giants. The former Southern California player had 26 tackles, a half-sack, two tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, two passes defended and a forced fumble.
CHIEFS: Kansas City placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Chris Jones, raising the possibility that the Pro Bowl defensive tackle will remain with the Super Bowl champions for at least one more season.
The nonexclusive tag means Jones must be offered a one-year contract for no less than the average of the top five salary cap hits at defensive tackle for the previous five years. It also means that if Jones signs an offer sheet from another team, the Chiefs can match that offer or let him go and receive two first-round picks as compensation.
Jones had 15½ sacks two seasons ago, which spurred his desire for a long-term deal. He wound up skipping the entire offseason when that didn’t happen, but he returned in time for training camp and started 12 of 13 games. He finished with nine sacks and help the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title since 1970.
TITANS: Tennessee tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The franchise tag for a running back is estimated to cost $12.3 million according to Overthecap.com.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing on 303 attempts for a 4.8-yard average. He also tied for the league lead with 16 touchdown runs during the regular season with Aaron Jones of Green Bay. He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.
COWBOYS: Dallas placed its exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC before losing to Green Bay in the divisional round.
Dallas made the playoffs again in 2018 before falling short of high expectations by missing the postseason last year. The Cowboys didn’t renew coach Jason Garrett’s contract after a disappointing season and hired Mike McCarthy.