Seahawks 21, Vikings 7

Minnesota;0;0;0;7;—;7

Seattle;0;3;0;18;—;21

Second Quarter

Sea—FG Janikowski 37, 14:11.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—FG Janikowski 35, 13:22.

Sea—Carson 2 run (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 2:53.

Sea—Coleman 29 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 2:35.

Min—Cook 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:10.

;Min;Sea

First downs;16;19

Total Net Yards;276;274

Rushes-yards;21-77;42-214

Passing;199;60

Punt Returns;0-0;3-17

Kickoff Returns;3-64;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-3;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-33-0;10-20-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-9;2-12

Punts;5-42.6;5-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-51;4-45

Time of Possession;28:11;31:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 13-55, Thielen 1-8, Diggs 1-5, Cousins 3-5, Murray 3-4. Seattle, Carson 22-90, R.Wilson 7-61, Penny 8-44, Davis 3-22, Lockett 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-208. Seattle, R.Wilson 10-20-1-72.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 5-70, Cook 5-28, Diggs 4-76, Treadwell 3-16, Rudolph 2-7, Conklin 1-11. Seattle, Lockett 5-42, Vannett 1-12, Fant 1-9, Davis 1-5, E.Dickson 1-4, J.Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments