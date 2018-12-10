Seahawks 21, Vikings 7
Minnesota;0;0;0;7;—;7
Seattle;0;3;0;18;—;21
Second Quarter
Sea—FG Janikowski 37, 14:11.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Janikowski 35, 13:22.
Sea—Carson 2 run (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 2:53.
Sea—Coleman 29 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 2:35.
Min—Cook 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:10.
;Min;Sea
First downs;16;19
Total Net Yards;276;274
Rushes-yards;21-77;42-214
Passing;199;60
Punt Returns;0-0;3-17
Kickoff Returns;3-64;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-3;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;20-33-0;10-20-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-9;2-12
Punts;5-42.6;5-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-51;4-45
Time of Possession;28:11;31:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 13-55, Thielen 1-8, Diggs 1-5, Cousins 3-5, Murray 3-4. Seattle, Carson 22-90, R.Wilson 7-61, Penny 8-44, Davis 3-22, Lockett 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-208. Seattle, R.Wilson 10-20-1-72.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 5-70, Cook 5-28, Diggs 4-76, Treadwell 3-16, Rudolph 2-7, Conklin 1-11. Seattle, Lockett 5-42, Vannett 1-12, Fant 1-9, Davis 1-5, E.Dickson 1-4, J.Brown 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
