Titans 28, Cowboys 14
Tennessee;0;14;7;7;—;28
Dallas;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
Dal—Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:12.
Second Quarter
Ten—Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 9:35.
Ten—D.Lewis 18 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:11.
Dal—Hurns 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :39.
Third Quarter
Ten—Jo.Smith 7 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 5:44.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—Mariota 9 run (Succop kick), 4:38.
A—90,466.
;Ten;Dal
First downs;24;18
Total Net Yards;340;297
Rushes-yards;36-125;19-72
Passing;215;225
Punt Returns;3-11;1-7
Kickoff Returns;1-23;1-23
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-29-0;21-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-25;5-18
Punts;1-45.0;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-20;6-52
Time of Possession;34:26;25:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, D.Lewis 19-62, Mariota 10-32, Henry 6-27, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Elliott 17-61, Prescott 2-11.
PASSING—Tennessee, Mariota 21-29-0-240. Dallas, Prescott 21-31-1-243, Beasley 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, Davis 6-56, D.Lewis 4-60, Jo.Smith 2-33, Taylor 2-24, Batson 2-21, Henry 2-5, Jennings 1-36, Stocker 1-5, Sharpe 1-0. Dallas, Cooper 5-58, Elliott 4-51, Gallup 3-51, Beasley 3-16, De.Thompson 2-21, Jarwin 2-15, Hurns 1-23, R.Smith 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Succop 28. Dallas, Maher 38.
