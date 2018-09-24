(MONDAY'S LATE GAME)
Steelers 30, Buccaneers 27
Pittsburgh 6;24;0;0—30
Tampa Bay 7;3;3;14—27
First Quarter
TB—Brate 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 7:21.
Pit—McDonald 75 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 5:48.
Second Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 38, 12:14.
Pit—Brown 27 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:33.
Pit—Dupree 10 interception return (Boswell kick), 2:50.
TB—FG Catanzaro 21, 1:15.
Pit—Switzer 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :06.
Third Quarter
TB—FG Catanzaro 28, 7:07.
Fourth Quarter
TB—Godwin 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 11:06.
TB—M.Evans 24 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 5:43.
A—62,571.
Pit;TB
First downs 22;28
Total Net Yards 413;455
Rushes-yards 22-78;16-63
Passing 335;392
Punt Returns 1-16;1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-21;5-68
Interceptions Ret. 3-45;1-0
Comp-Att-Int 30-38-1;30-50-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18;3-19
Punts 5-45.6;3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards 13-155;9-80
Time of Possession 30:21;29:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 15-61, Ridley 3-18, Roethlisberger 4-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Barber 8-33, Fitzpatrick 5-27, Humphries 1-4, Rodgers 2-(minus 1).
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 30-38-1-353. Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 30-50-3-411.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-116, Brown 6-50, Conner 5-34, McDonald 4-112, Switzer 3-9, Washington 2-25, James 1-7. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 6-137, Howard 6-72, Godwin 5-74, Jackson 3-37, Brate 3-34, Humphries 3-30, Rodgers 2-18, Wilson 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Pittsburgh, Boswell 47.
