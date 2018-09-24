(MONDAY'S LATE GAME)

Steelers 30, Buccaneers 27

Pittsburgh 6;24;0;0—30

Tampa Bay 7;3;3;14—27

First Quarter

TB—Brate 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 7:21.

Pit—McDonald 75 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 5:48.

Second Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 38, 12:14.

Pit—Brown 27 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:33.

Pit—Dupree 10 interception return (Boswell kick), 2:50.

TB—FG Catanzaro 21, 1:15.

Pit—Switzer 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), :06.

Third Quarter

TB—FG Catanzaro 28, 7:07.

Fourth Quarter

TB—Godwin 4 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 11:06.

TB—M.Evans 24 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 5:43.

A—62,571.

Pit;TB

First downs 22;28

Total Net Yards 413;455

Rushes-yards 22-78;16-63

Passing 335;392

Punt Returns 1-16;1-0

Kickoff Returns 1-21;5-68

Interceptions Ret. 3-45;1-0

Comp-Att-Int 30-38-1;30-50-3

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18;3-19

Punts 5-45.6;3-42.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards 13-155;9-80

Time of Possession 30:21;29:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 15-61, Ridley 3-18, Roethlisberger 4-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Barber 8-33, Fitzpatrick 5-27, Humphries 1-4, Rodgers 2-(minus 1).

PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 30-38-1-353. Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 30-50-3-411.

RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 9-116, Brown 6-50, Conner 5-34, McDonald 4-112, Switzer 3-9, Washington 2-25, James 1-7. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 6-137, Howard 6-72, Godwin 5-74, Jackson 3-37, Brate 3-34, Humphries 3-30, Rodgers 2-18, Wilson 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Pittsburgh, Boswell 47.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments