Saints 12, Panthers 9
New Orleans;3;3;0;6;—;12
Carolina;7;0;0;2;—;9
First Quarter
Car—Manhertz 50 pass from McCaffrey (Catanzaro kick), 4:02.
NO—FG Lutz 46, 2:16.
Second Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 24, 9:56.
Fourth Quarter
NO—Kamara 16 run (pass failed), 12:12.
;NO;Car
First downs;21;13
Total Net Yards;346;247
Rushes-yards;32-155;23-98
Passing;191;149
Punt Returns;2-13;1-1
Kickoff Returns;1-50;1-26
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-29
Comp-Att-Int;23-35-1;17-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;4-32
Punts;4-42.0;6-39.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;9-80;4-48
Time of Possession;35:09;24:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 14-67, Ingram 12-63, T.Hill 1-17, Line 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Brees 2-(minus 2). Carolina, McCaffrey 15-53, Moore 1-22, C.Newton 5-15, Samuel 2-8.
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 23-35-1-203. Carolina, C.Newton 16-29-1-131, McCaffrey 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, M.Thomas 7-49, Kamara 7-36, Kirkwood 2-40, J.Hill 2-24, Tr.Smith 2-15, Ingram 2-11, Watson 1-28. Carolina, McCaffrey 8-67, Wright 3-21, I.Thomas 2-14, Moore 2-12, Manhertz 1-50, Samuel 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
