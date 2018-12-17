Saints 12, Panthers 9

New Orleans;3;3;0;6;—;12

Carolina;7;0;0;2;—;9

First Quarter

Car—Manhertz 50 pass from McCaffrey (Catanzaro kick), 4:02.

NO—FG Lutz 46, 2:16.

Second Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 24, 9:56.

Fourth Quarter

NO—Kamara 16 run (pass failed), 12:12.

;NO;Car

First downs;21;13

Total Net Yards;346;247

Rushes-yards;32-155;23-98

Passing;191;149

Punt Returns;2-13;1-1

Kickoff Returns;1-50;1-26

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-29

Comp-Att-Int;23-35-1;17-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;4-32

Punts;4-42.0;6-39.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;9-80;4-48

Time of Possession;35:09;24:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 14-67, Ingram 12-63, T.Hill 1-17, Line 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Brees 2-(minus 2). Carolina, McCaffrey 15-53, Moore 1-22, C.Newton 5-15, Samuel 2-8.

PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 23-35-1-203. Carolina, C.Newton 16-29-1-131, McCaffrey 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, M.Thomas 7-49, Kamara 7-36, Kirkwood 2-40, J.Hill 2-24, Tr.Smith 2-15, Ingram 2-11, Watson 1-28. Carolina, McCaffrey 8-67, Wright 3-21, I.Thomas 2-14, Moore 2-12, Manhertz 1-50, Samuel 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments