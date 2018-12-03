Eagles 28, Redskins 13
Washington;0;13;0;0;—;13
Philadelphia;7;7;0;14;—;28
First Quarter
Phi—Tate 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:31.
Second Quarter
Was—FG Hopkins 44, 13:46.
Was—Peterson 90 run (Hopkins kick), 9:23.
Phi—Sproles 14 run (Elliott kick), 1:46.
Was—FG Hopkins 47, :15.
Fourth Quarter
Phi—Matthews 4 pass from Wentz (Tate pass from Wentz), 14:10.
Phi—FG Elliott 46, 11:41.
Phi—FG Elliott 44, 4:48.
;Was;Phi
First downs;10;28
Total Net Yards;235;436
Rushes-yards;14-104;33-130
Passing;131;306
Punt Returns;1-1;3-19
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;1-40;1-8
Comp-Att-Int;17-25-1;27-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0
Punts;6-48.3;2-46.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-0
Penalties-Yards;10-69;5-38
Time of Possession;20:41;39:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 9-98, Sanchez 1-8, Thompson 3-3, Crowder 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Adams 20-85, Clement 5-27, Sproles 4-22, Wentz 4-(minus 4).
PASSING—Washington, McCoy 4-4-0-50, Sanchez 13-21-1-100. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-39-1-306.
RECEIVING—Washington, Crowder 4-36, Reed 4-21, Doctson 3-51, Thompson 3-18, Davis 2-15, Floyd 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-83, Tate 7-85, Agholor 4-56, Clement 3-47, Jeffery 3-31, Matthews 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
