Eagles 28, Redskins 13

Washington;0;13;0;0;—;13

Philadelphia;7;7;0;14;—;28

First Quarter

Phi—Tate 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:31.

Second Quarter

Was—FG Hopkins 44, 13:46.

Was—Peterson 90 run (Hopkins kick), 9:23.

Phi—Sproles 14 run (Elliott kick), 1:46.

Was—FG Hopkins 47, :15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Matthews 4 pass from Wentz (Tate pass from Wentz), 14:10.

Phi—FG Elliott 46, 11:41.

Phi—FG Elliott 44, 4:48.

;Was;Phi

First downs;10;28

Total Net Yards;235;436

Rushes-yards;14-104;33-130

Passing;131;306

Punt Returns;1-1;3-19

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;1-40;1-8

Comp-Att-Int;17-25-1;27-39-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-19;0-0

Punts;6-48.3;2-46.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-0

Penalties-Yards;10-69;5-38

Time of Possession;20:41;39:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 9-98, Sanchez 1-8, Thompson 3-3, Crowder 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Adams 20-85, Clement 5-27, Sproles 4-22, Wentz 4-(minus 4).

PASSING—Washington, McCoy 4-4-0-50, Sanchez 13-21-1-100. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-39-1-306.

RECEIVING—Washington, Crowder 4-36, Reed 4-21, Doctson 3-51, Thompson 3-18, Davis 2-15, Floyd 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-83, Tate 7-85, Agholor 4-56, Clement 3-47, Jeffery 3-31, Matthews 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

