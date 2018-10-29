Patriots 25, Bills 6

New England;3;6;3;13;—;25

Buffalo;0;3;3;0;—;6

First Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 25, 4:46.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 40, 11:47.

NE—FG Gostkowski 38, 5:42.

Buf—FG Hauschka 47, 1:39.

Third Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 51, 7:39.

NE—FG Gostkowski 25, 2:03.

Fourth Quarter

NE—J.White 1 run (pass failed), 9:58.

NE—D.McCourty 84 interception return (Gostkowski kick), 5:54.

A—70,109.

;NE;Buf

First downs;22;16

Total Net Yards;387;333

Rushes-yards;25-76;19-46

Passing;311;287

Punt Returns;0-0;2-33

Kickoff Returns;1-21;3-63

Interceptions Ret.;1-84;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;29-45-0;24-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;3-26

Punts;4-37.0;5-39.6

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;5-33;6-51

Time of Possession;31:50;28:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Patterson 10-38, J.White 8-15, Edelman 2-13, Brady 1-8, Barner 2-4, Hoyer 2-(minus 2). Buffalo, Ivory 6-34, McCoy 12-13, Anderson 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—New England, Brady 29-45-0-324. Buffalo, Anderson 22-39-1-290, Peterman 2-2-0-23.

RECEIVING—New England, J.White 10-79, Edelman 9-104, Gordon 4-42, Gronkowski 3-43, Hogan 2-49, Develin 1-7. Buffalo, McCoy 6-82, Z.Jones 6-55, Clay 3-36, Holmes 2-45, Benjamin 2-45, McCloud 1-16, Croom 1-14, Ivory 1-11, C.Phillips 1-9, DiMarco 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Gostkowski 50.

