Texans 34, Titans 17
Tennessee;10;0;7;0;—;17
Houston;7;17;3;7;—;34
First Quarter
Ten—FG Succop 31, 11:47.
Ten—J.Smith 61 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 9:21.
Hou—D.Thomas 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 5:21.
Second Quarter
Hou—Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:53.
Hou—Miller 97 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 47, 8:53.
Ten—Davis 48 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), :13.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—D.Thomas 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:15.
;Ten;Hou
First downs;14;19
Total Net Yards;365;462
Rushes-yards;23-105;34-281
Passing;260;181
Punt Returns;2-19;3-37
Kickoff Returns;2-56;1-30
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-23-0;19-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-43;4-29
Punts;6-49.7;5-44.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-50;3-53
Time of Possession;30:02;29:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Davis 1-39, Henry 8-30, Mariota 6-28, D.Lewis 7-8, Stocker 1-0. Houston, Miller 12-162, Watson 9-70, Blue 13-49.
PASSING—Tennessee, Mariota 22-23-0-303. Houston, Watson 19-24-0-210.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, D.Lewis 7-33, Davis 4-96, Firkser 4-52, J.Smith 2-63, Henry 2-19, Stocker 1-14, Pruitt 1-13, Batson 1-13. Houston, Hopkins 5-74, D.Thomas 4-38, Griffin 3-38, Coutee 2-14, Carter 1-14, Blue 1-13, Akins 1-8, J.Thomas 1-6, Miller 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
(SUNDAY'S GAME)
Vikings 24, Packers 17
Green Bay;7;7;0;3;—;17
Minnesota;7;7;10;0;—;24
First Quarter
GB—D.Adams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:54.
Min—Cook 26 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:53.
Second Quarter
GB—A.Jones 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.
Min—Diggs 30 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:01.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 37, 3:27.
Min—Thielen 14 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :27.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 38, 2:20.
;GB;Min
First downs;14;22
Total Net Yards;254;416
Rushes-yards;19-82;29-91
Passing;172;325
Punt Returns;3-36;2-20
Kickoff Returns;1-23;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;17-28-0;29-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-26;2-17
Punts;6-46.0;4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-20;6-55
Time of Possession;25:23;34:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 17-72, St. Brown 1-5, J.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Murray 11-33, Cook 10-29, Cousins 6-17, Diggs 1-12, Ham 1-0.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 17-28-0-198. Minnesota, Cousins 29-38-0-342.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 5-69, St. Brown 3-53, A.Jones 3-21, Graham 2-34, L.Kendricks 2-14, Lewis 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3. Minnesota, Thielen 8-125, Diggs 8-77, Rudolph 7-63, Cook 3-47, Ham 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Treadwell 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Minnesota, Bailey 48, Bailey 56.
