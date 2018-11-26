Texans 34, Titans 17

Tennessee;10;0;7;0;—;17

Houston;7;17;3;7;—;34

First Quarter

Ten—FG Succop 31, 11:47.

Ten—J.Smith 61 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 9:21.

Hou—D.Thomas 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 5:21.

Second Quarter

Hou—Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:53.

Hou—Miller 97 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou—FG Fairbairn 47, 8:53.

Ten—Davis 48 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—D.Thomas 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:15.

;Ten;Hou

First downs;14;19

Total Net Yards;365;462

Rushes-yards;23-105;34-281

Passing;260;181

Punt Returns;2-19;3-37

Kickoff Returns;2-56;1-30

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-23-0;19-24-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-43;4-29

Punts;6-49.7;5-44.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-50;3-53

Time of Possession;30:02;29:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Davis 1-39, Henry 8-30, Mariota 6-28, D.Lewis 7-8, Stocker 1-0. Houston, Miller 12-162, Watson 9-70, Blue 13-49.

PASSING—Tennessee, Mariota 22-23-0-303. Houston, Watson 19-24-0-210.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, D.Lewis 7-33, Davis 4-96, Firkser 4-52, J.Smith 2-63, Henry 2-19, Stocker 1-14, Pruitt 1-13, Batson 1-13. Houston, Hopkins 5-74, D.Thomas 4-38, Griffin 3-38, Coutee 2-14, Carter 1-14, Blue 1-13, Akins 1-8, J.Thomas 1-6, Miller 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

(SUNDAY'S GAME)

Vikings 24, Packers 17

Green Bay;7;7;0;3;—;17

Minnesota;7;7;10;0;—;24

First Quarter

GB—D.Adams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:54.

Min—Cook 26 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 2:53.

Second Quarter

GB—A.Jones 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.

Min—Diggs 30 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:01.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 37, 3:27.

Min—Thielen 14 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :27.

Fourth Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 38, 2:20.

;GB;Min

First downs;14;22

Total Net Yards;254;416

Rushes-yards;19-82;29-91

Passing;172;325

Punt Returns;3-36;2-20

Kickoff Returns;1-23;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;17-28-0;29-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-26;2-17

Punts;6-46.0;4-45.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-20;6-55

Time of Possession;25:23;34:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 17-72, St. Brown 1-5, J.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Murray 11-33, Cook 10-29, Cousins 6-17, Diggs 1-12, Ham 1-0.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 17-28-0-198. Minnesota, Cousins 29-38-0-342.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 5-69, St. Brown 3-53, A.Jones 3-21, Graham 2-34, L.Kendricks 2-14, Lewis 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3. Minnesota, Thielen 8-125, Diggs 8-77, Rudolph 7-63, Cook 3-47, Ham 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Treadwell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Minnesota, Bailey 48, Bailey 56.

