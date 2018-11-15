Seahawks 27, Packers 24
Green Bay;14;7;0;3;—;24
Seattle;3;14;0;10;—;27
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 13:46.
Sea—FG Janikowski 39, 6:00.
GB—Tonyan 54 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:10.
Second Quarter
Sea—Baldwin 6 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 8:03.
Sea—C.Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 3:22.
GB—A.Jones 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :44.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Janikowski 43, 12:14.
GB—FG Crosby 36, 8:23.
Sea—E.Dickson 15 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:08.
;GB;Sea
First downs;14;23
Total Net Yards;359;378
Rushes-yards;13-48;35-173
Passing;311;205
Punt Returns;3-31;0-0
Kickoff Returns;1-20;2-47
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-30-0;21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-21;3-20
Punts;6-47.3;4-52.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;5-80;6-30
Time of Possession;25:42;34:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 11-40, J.Williams 1-5, Rodgers 1-3. Seattle, C.Carson 17-83, Penny 8-46, M.Davis 4-26, Wilson 5-17, Lockett 1-1.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 21-30-0-332. Seattle, Wilson 21-31-0-225.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 10-166, A.Jones 5-63, Kendricks 2-12, Tonyan 1-54, St. Brown 1-16, Graham 1-13, Valdes-Scantling 1-8. Seattle, Baldwin 7-52, Lockett 5-71, D.Moore 4-57, M.Davis 2-24, Vannett 1-17, E.Dickson 1-15, Wilson 1-(minus 11).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, Crosby 47.
