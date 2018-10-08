(MONDAY'S LATE GAME)

Saints 43, Redskins 19

Washington 3 10 0 6—19

New Orleans 6 20 14 3—43

First Quarter

NO—Ingram 2 run (kick failed), 10:41.

Was—FG Hopkins 37, 2:37.

Second Quarter

NO—J.Hill 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:38.

Was—FG Hopkins 53, 8:36.

NO—Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 3:43.

NO—T.Smith 62 pass from Brees (run failed), 2:36.

Was—A.Smith 4 run (Hopkins kick), :26.

Third Quarter

NO—T.Smith 35 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 12:23.

NO—T.Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 6:43.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 44, 14:10.

Was—Bibbs 1 run (pass failed), 10:25.

A—73,028.

Was;NO

First downs 18 27

Total Net Yards 283 447

Rushes-yards 18-39 32-98

Passing 244 349

Punt Returns 0-0 1-0

Kickoff Returns 2-45 2-43

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-77

Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 26-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-31 2-14

Punts 3-36.7 0-0.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 6-38 4-45

Time of Possession 26:43 33:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Thompson 8-17, Bibbs 4-9, A.Smith 2-7, Peterson 4-6. New Orleans, Ingram 16-53, Kamara 6-24, T.Hill 5-23, Brees 2-1, Bridgewater 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Washington, A.Smith 23-39-1-275. New Orleans, Brees 26-29-0-363.

RECEIVING—Washington, Thompson 6-45, Crowder 4-55, Richardson 4-50, Harris 3-47, Peterson 2-36, V.Davis 2-15, Reed 1-21, Quick 1-6. New Orleans, Meredith 5-71, Thomas 4-74, Watson 4-30, T.Smith 3-111, Kamara 3-15, J.Hill 2-24, Ingram 2-20, Carr 2-17, Brees 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

