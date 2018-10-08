(MONDAY'S LATE GAME)
Saints 43, Redskins 19
Washington 3 10 0 6—19
New Orleans 6 20 14 3—43
First Quarter
NO—Ingram 2 run (kick failed), 10:41.
Was—FG Hopkins 37, 2:37.
Second Quarter
NO—J.Hill 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:38.
Was—FG Hopkins 53, 8:36.
NO—Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 3:43.
NO—T.Smith 62 pass from Brees (run failed), 2:36.
Was—A.Smith 4 run (Hopkins kick), :26.
Third Quarter
NO—T.Smith 35 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 12:23.
NO—T.Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 6:43.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 44, 14:10.
Was—Bibbs 1 run (pass failed), 10:25.
A—73,028.
Was;NO
First downs 18 27
Total Net Yards 283 447
Rushes-yards 18-39 32-98
Passing 244 349
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-45 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-77
Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 26-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-31 2-14
Punts 3-36.7 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-38 4-45
Time of Possession 26:43 33:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Thompson 8-17, Bibbs 4-9, A.Smith 2-7, Peterson 4-6. New Orleans, Ingram 16-53, Kamara 6-24, T.Hill 5-23, Brees 2-1, Bridgewater 3-(minus 3).
PASSING—Washington, A.Smith 23-39-1-275. New Orleans, Brees 26-29-0-363.
RECEIVING—Washington, Thompson 6-45, Crowder 4-55, Richardson 4-50, Harris 3-47, Peterson 2-36, V.Davis 2-15, Reed 1-21, Quick 1-6. New Orleans, Meredith 5-71, Thomas 4-74, Watson 4-30, T.Smith 3-111, Kamara 3-15, J.Hill 2-24, Ingram 2-20, Carr 2-17, Brees 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
