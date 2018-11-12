Giants 27, 49ers 23 

New York;7;3;10;7;—;27

San Francisco;3;10;7;3;—;23

First Quarter

SF—FG Gould 53, 10:13.

NYG—Beckham 10 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 2:43.

Second Quarter

SF—Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 13:05.

NYG—FG Rosas 20, 1:50.

SF—FG Gould 36, :02.

Third Quarter

SF—Breida 11 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 8:09.

NYG—Beckham 20 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 6:36.

NYG—FG Rosas 31, 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 30, 2:46.

NYG—S.Shepard 3 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), :53.

;NYG;SF

First downs;17;24

Total Net Yards;277;374

Rushes-yards;23-97;29-124

Passing;180;250

Punt Returns;1-7;2-24

Kickoff Returns;4-104;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;2-8;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;27-39-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;0-0

Punts;5-47.6;3-44.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-78;10-97

Time of Possession;25:46;34:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Barkley 20-67, S.Shepard 1-27, Gallman 2-3. San Francisco, Breida 17-101, Morris 9-19, Juszczyk 1-3, Mullens 2-1.

PASSING—New York, Manning 19-31-0-188. San Francisco, Mullens 27-39-2-250.

RECEIVING—New York, Beckham 4-73, Engram 4-46, Barkley 4-33, Penny 2-12, S.Shepard 2-9, C.Coleman 1-11, Ellison 1-6, Pulley 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Kittle 9-83, Goodwin 4-69, Bourne 4-33, Pettis 4-12, Breida 3-31, Juszczyk 2-10, T.Taylor 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments