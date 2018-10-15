(MONDAY'S GAME)

Packers 33, 49ers 30

San Francisco;14;10;3;3;—;30

Green Bay;17;3;3;10;—;33

First Quarter

SF—Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.

GB—Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.

GB—FG Crosby 29, 7:39.

GB—D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.

SF—Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 39, 7:34.

SF—Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.

SF—FG Gould 46, :00.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 51, 11:17.

SF—FG Gould 44, 6:59.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 43, 13:08.

GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.

GB—FG Crosby 27, :00.

A—77,642.

;SF;GB

First downs;18;26

Total Net Yards;401;521

Rushes-yards;30-174;21-116

Passing;227;405

Punt Returns;1-0;1-6

Kickoff Returns;5-138;2-41

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-23-1;25-46-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;3-20

Punts;3-42.0;4-38.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;2-10;6-54

Time of Possession;28:52;31:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.

PASSING—San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.

RECEIVING—San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

