(MONDAY'S GAME)
Packers 33, 49ers 30
San Francisco;14;10;3;3;—;30
Green Bay;17;3;3;10;—;33
First Quarter
SF—Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.
GB—Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 7:39.
GB—D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.
SF—Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 39, 7:34.
SF—Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.
SF—FG Gould 46, :00.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 51, 11:17.
SF—FG Gould 44, 6:59.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 43, 13:08.
GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.
GB—FG Crosby 27, :00.
A—77,642.
;SF;GB
First downs;18;26
Total Net Yards;401;521
Rushes-yards;30-174;21-116
Passing;227;405
Punt Returns;1-0;1-6
Kickoff Returns;5-138;2-41
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-23-1;25-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;3-20
Punts;3-42.0;4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;2-10;6-54
Time of Possession;28:52;31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.
PASSING—San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
