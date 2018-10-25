(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Texans 42, Dolphins 23
Miami;7;3;10;3;—;23
Houston;7;7;14;14;—;42
First Quarter
Mia—Drake 12 run (Sanders kick), 4:58.
Hou—Miller 2 run (Fairbairn kick), :31.
Second Quarter
Hou—Thomas 13 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:14.
Mia—FG Sanders 37, 2:57.
Third Quarter
Hou—Thomas 2 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 11:34.
Mia—Drake 28 pass from Amendola (Sanders kick), 4:55.
Hou—Fuller 73 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:21.
Mia—FG Sanders 41, :36.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—Hopkins 49 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 14:49.
Mia—FG Sanders 46, 11:26.
Hou—Hopkins 2 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:34.
A—71,726.
;Mia;Hou
First downs;18;17
Total Net Yards;370;427
Rushes-yards;25-116;35-188
Passing;254;239
Punt Returns;2-29;1-13
Kickoff Returns;3-80;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-21
Comp-Att-Int;22-38-1;16-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-15;0-0
Punts;4-47.0;5-42.2
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-63;8-57
Time of Possession;31:09;28:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Miami, Drake 12-58, Gore 12-53, Ballage 1-5. Houston, Miller 18-133, Blue 15-42, Watson 1-14, Weeden 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Miami, Osweiler 21-37-1-241, Amendola 1-1-0-28. Houston, Watson 16-20-0-239.
RECEIVING—Miami, Parker 6-134, Amendola 5-43, Grant 4-36, Gesicki 4-14, Drake 2-37, Gore 1-5. Houston, Hopkins 6-82, Fuller 5-124, Thomas 4-29, Ervin 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
