(MONDAY'S GAME)
Chiefs 27, Broncos 23
Kansas City 3;7;3;14—27
Denver 3;10;7;3—23
First Quarter
Den—FG McManus 42, 11:33.
KC—FG Butker 33, 6:03.
Second Quarter
KC—Mahomes 8 run (Butker kick), 9:33.
Den—Freeman 14 run (McManus kick), 6:37.
Den—FG McManus 34, :00.
Third Quarter
KC—FG Butker 21, 9:32.
Den—Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 2:05.
Fourth Quarter
Den—FG McManus 46, 12:47.
KC—Kelce 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:27.
KC—Hunt 4 run (Butker kick), 1:39.
A—76,656.
;KC;Den
First downs;22;21
Total Net Yards;446;385
Rushes-yards;26-142;22-159
Passing;304;226
Punt Returns;1-37;1-2
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-40
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;28-45-0;21-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-0;4-19
Punts;4-42.0;3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-93;3-25
Time of Possession;35:02;24:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 19-121, Mahomes 3-7, De'.Thomas 1-6, Ware 2-6, Hill 1-2. Denver, Lindsay 12-69, Freeman 8-67, Sanders 1-18, Booker 1-5.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 28-45-0-304. Denver, Keenum 21-33-1-245.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 9-54, Kelce 7-78, Conley 4-13, Hunt 3-54, D.Harris 2-59, Robinson 2-31, De'.Thomas 1-15. Denver, Sanders 5-45, Heuerman 4-57, Dem.Thomas 4-24, Sutton 3-51, Lindsay 2-10, Janovich 1-32, LaCosse 1-17, Booker 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
