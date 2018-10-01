(MONDAY'S GAME)

Chiefs 27, Broncos 23

Kansas City 3;7;3;14—27

Denver 3;10;7;3—23

First Quarter

Den—FG McManus 42, 11:33.

KC—FG Butker 33, 6:03.

Second Quarter

KC—Mahomes 8 run (Butker kick), 9:33.

Den—Freeman 14 run (McManus kick), 6:37.

Den—FG McManus 34, :00.

Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 21, 9:32.

Den—Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 2:05.

Fourth Quarter

Den—FG McManus 46, 12:47.

KC—Kelce 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:27.

KC—Hunt 4 run (Butker kick), 1:39.

A—76,656.

;KC;Den

First downs;22;21

Total Net Yards;446;385

Rushes-yards;26-142;22-159

Passing;304;226

Punt Returns;1-37;1-2

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-40

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-45-0;21-33-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-0;4-19

Punts;4-42.0;3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-93;3-25

Time of Possession;35:02;24:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 19-121, Mahomes 3-7, De'.Thomas 1-6, Ware 2-6, Hill 1-2. Denver, Lindsay 12-69, Freeman 8-67, Sanders 1-18, Booker 1-5.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 28-45-0-304. Denver, Keenum 21-33-1-245.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 9-54, Kelce 7-78, Conley 4-13, Hunt 3-54, D.Harris 2-59, Robinson 2-31, De'.Thomas 1-15. Denver, Sanders 5-45, Heuerman 4-57, Dem.Thomas 4-24, Sutton 3-51, Lindsay 2-10, Janovich 1-32, LaCosse 1-17, Booker 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

