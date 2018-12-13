Chargers 29, Chiefs 28

L.A. Chargers;0;7;7;15;—;29

Kansas City;14;0;7;7;—;28

First Quarter

KC—Robinson 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:09.

KC—Dar.Williams 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :43.

Second Quarter

LAC—M.Williams 3 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 9:43.

Third Quarter

KC—Dam.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 11:38.

LAC—M.Williams 19 run (Badgley kick), 4:57.

Fourth Quarter

KC—Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 8:15.

LAC—Jackson 3 run (Badgley kick), 3:49.

LAC—M.Williams 1 pass from Rivers (M.Williams pass from Rivers), :04.

;LAC;KC

First downs;30;22

Total Net Yards;407;294

Rushes-yards;24-119;17-60

Passing;288;234

Punt Returns;1-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-47;5-104

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;26-38-2;24-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-25;2-9

Punts;2-41.5;4-50.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-0

Penalties-Yards;7-50;10-66

Time of Possession;33:16;26:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Jackson 16-58, Newsome 6-34, M.Williams 1-19, T.Benjamin 1-8. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 10-49, Dar.Williams 2-13, Mahomes 2-3, Hill 3-(minus 5).

PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 26-38-2-313. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-0-243.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, M.Williams 7-76, T.Williams 6-71, Gates 4-54, Jackson 3-27, T.Benjamin 2-57, Newsome 2-19, Green 2-9. Kansas City, Kelce 7-61, Dam.Williams 6-74, Hill 4-46, Conley 2-19, Dar.Williams 2-19, Robinson 2-7, K.Benjamin 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments