Chargers 29, Chiefs 28
L.A. Chargers;0;7;7;15;—;29
Kansas City;14;0;7;7;—;28
First Quarter
KC—Robinson 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:09.
KC—Dar.Williams 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :43.
Second Quarter
LAC—M.Williams 3 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 9:43.
Third Quarter
KC—Dam.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 11:38.
LAC—M.Williams 19 run (Badgley kick), 4:57.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 8:15.
LAC—Jackson 3 run (Badgley kick), 3:49.
LAC—M.Williams 1 pass from Rivers (M.Williams pass from Rivers), :04.
;LAC;KC
First downs;30;22
Total Net Yards;407;294
Rushes-yards;24-119;17-60
Passing;288;234
Punt Returns;1-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-47;5-104
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;26-38-2;24-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-25;2-9
Punts;2-41.5;4-50.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-0
Penalties-Yards;7-50;10-66
Time of Possession;33:16;26:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Jackson 16-58, Newsome 6-34, M.Williams 1-19, T.Benjamin 1-8. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 10-49, Dar.Williams 2-13, Mahomes 2-3, Hill 3-(minus 5).
PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 26-38-2-313. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-0-243.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, M.Williams 7-76, T.Williams 6-71, Gates 4-54, Jackson 3-27, T.Benjamin 2-57, Newsome 2-19, Green 2-9. Kansas City, Kelce 7-61, Dam.Williams 6-74, Hill 4-46, Conley 2-19, Dar.Williams 2-19, Robinson 2-7, K.Benjamin 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
