(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Jets 48, Lions 17

New York;7;10;31;0;—;48

Detroit;7;3;7;0;—;17

First Quarter

Det—Diggs 37 interception return (Prater kick), 14:40.

NYJ—Crowell 6 run (Myers kick), 4:20.

Second Quarter

NYJ—FG Myers 35, 14:57.

NYJ—R.Anderson 41 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 1:51.

Det—FG Prater 21, :11.

Third Quarter

Det—Tate 24 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 13:10.

NYJ—Enunwa 21 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 9:36.

NYJ—Lee 36 interception return (Myers kick), 8:07.

NYJ—A.Roberts 78 punt return (Myers kick), 7:00.

NYJ—FG Myers 32, 5:15.

NYJ—Crowell 62 run (Myers kick), :54.

A—61,356.

;NYJ;Det

First downs;18;20

Total Net Yards;349;339

Rushes-yards;36-169;15-39

Passing;180;300

Punt Returns;3-137;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-45;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;5-102;1-37

Comp-Att-Int;16-21-1;29-52-5

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;0-0

Punts;3-37.3;3-50.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-49;3-15

Time of Possession;33:07;26:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Crowell 10-102, Bi.Powell 12-60, Cannon 6-15, A.Roberts 1-2, Darnold 6-(minus 1), R.Anderson 1-(minus 9). Detroit, Riddick 4-20, K.Johnson 5-17, Stafford 1-6, Cassel 1-(minus 1), Blount 4-(minus 3).

PASSING—New York, Darnold 16-21-1-198. Detroit, Stafford 27-46-4-286, Cassel 2-6-1-14.

RECEIVING—New York, Enunwa 6-63, Pryor 3-49, Sterling 3-27, R.Anderson 1-41, Tomlinson 1-7, Cannon 1-6, Bi.Powell 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 7-114, Tate 7-79, Riddick 5-15, M.Jones 4-54, K.Johnson 3-20, Toilolo 1-7, T.Jones 1-6, Valles 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Prater 55, Prater 44.

Rams 33, Raiders 13

L.A. Rams;7;3;10;13;—;33

Oakland;7;6;0;0;—;13

First Quarter

Oak—Lynch 10 run (Nugent kick), 10:23.

La—Gurley 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 4:53.

Second Quarter

Oak—FG Nugent 24, 12:31.

La—FG Zuerlein 20, 2:40.

Oak—FG Nugent 48, :10.

Third Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 28, 9:04.

La—Kupp 8 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 55, 9:19.

La—FG Zuerlein 20, 3:15.

La—Peters 50 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 1:59.

A—53,857.

;LA;Oak

First downs;23;20

Total Net Yards;365;395

Rushes-yards;26-140;23-95

Passing;225;300

Punt Returns;2-12;1-10

Kickoff Returns;3-75;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;3-50;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-33-0;29-40-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;1-3

Punts;2-58.5;4-44.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-70;11-155

Time of Possession;28:29;31:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 20-108, Kupp 2-16, Cooks 1-6, Woods 1-6, M.Brown 1-5, Goff 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Lynch 11-41, Richard 5-24, Martin 4-20, A.Cooper 1-9, Carr 2-1.

PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 18-33-0-233. Oakland, Carr 29-40-3-303.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Cooks 5-87, Kupp 5-52, Gurley 3-39, Woods 3-37, M.Brown 2-18. Oakland, Cook 9-180, Richard 9-55, J.Nelson 3-23, Carrier 2-20, Lynch 2-8, Martin 2-(minus 3), Roberts 1-11, A.Cooper 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 46.

