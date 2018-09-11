(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Jets 48, Lions 17
New York;7;10;31;0;—;48
Detroit;7;3;7;0;—;17
First Quarter
Det—Diggs 37 interception return (Prater kick), 14:40.
NYJ—Crowell 6 run (Myers kick), 4:20.
Second Quarter
NYJ—FG Myers 35, 14:57.
NYJ—R.Anderson 41 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 1:51.
Det—FG Prater 21, :11.
Third Quarter
Det—Tate 24 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 13:10.
NYJ—Enunwa 21 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 9:36.
NYJ—Lee 36 interception return (Myers kick), 8:07.
NYJ—A.Roberts 78 punt return (Myers kick), 7:00.
NYJ—FG Myers 32, 5:15.
NYJ—Crowell 62 run (Myers kick), :54.
A—61,356.
;NYJ;Det
First downs;18;20
Total Net Yards;349;339
Rushes-yards;36-169;15-39
Passing;180;300
Punt Returns;3-137;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-45;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;5-102;1-37
Comp-Att-Int;16-21-1;29-52-5
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;0-0
Punts;3-37.3;3-50.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-49;3-15
Time of Possession;33:07;26:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Crowell 10-102, Bi.Powell 12-60, Cannon 6-15, A.Roberts 1-2, Darnold 6-(minus 1), R.Anderson 1-(minus 9). Detroit, Riddick 4-20, K.Johnson 5-17, Stafford 1-6, Cassel 1-(minus 1), Blount 4-(minus 3).
PASSING—New York, Darnold 16-21-1-198. Detroit, Stafford 27-46-4-286, Cassel 2-6-1-14.
RECEIVING—New York, Enunwa 6-63, Pryor 3-49, Sterling 3-27, R.Anderson 1-41, Tomlinson 1-7, Cannon 1-6, Bi.Powell 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 7-114, Tate 7-79, Riddick 5-15, M.Jones 4-54, K.Johnson 3-20, Toilolo 1-7, T.Jones 1-6, Valles 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Prater 55, Prater 44.
Rams 33, Raiders 13
L.A. Rams;7;3;10;13;—;33
Oakland;7;6;0;0;—;13
First Quarter
Oak—Lynch 10 run (Nugent kick), 10:23.
La—Gurley 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 4:53.
Second Quarter
Oak—FG Nugent 24, 12:31.
La—FG Zuerlein 20, 2:40.
Oak—FG Nugent 48, :10.
Third Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 28, 9:04.
La—Kupp 8 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 55, 9:19.
La—FG Zuerlein 20, 3:15.
La—Peters 50 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 1:59.
A—53,857.
;LA;Oak
First downs;23;20
Total Net Yards;365;395
Rushes-yards;26-140;23-95
Passing;225;300
Punt Returns;2-12;1-10
Kickoff Returns;3-75;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;3-50;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-33-0;29-40-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;1-3
Punts;2-58.5;4-44.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-70;11-155
Time of Possession;28:29;31:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gurley 20-108, Kupp 2-16, Cooks 1-6, Woods 1-6, M.Brown 1-5, Goff 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Lynch 11-41, Richard 5-24, Martin 4-20, A.Cooper 1-9, Carr 2-1.
PASSING—Los Angeles, Goff 18-33-0-233. Oakland, Carr 29-40-3-303.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Cooks 5-87, Kupp 5-52, Gurley 3-39, Woods 3-37, M.Brown 2-18. Oakland, Cook 9-180, Richard 9-55, J.Nelson 3-23, Carrier 2-20, Lynch 2-8, Martin 2-(minus 3), Roberts 1-11, A.Cooper 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Zuerlein 46.
