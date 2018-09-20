(THURSDAY'S GAME)

Browns 21, Jets 17

New York;0;14;0;3;—;17

Cleveland;0;3;11;7;—;21

Second Quarter

NYJ—Crowell 7 run (Myers kick), 14:56.

NYJ—Crowell 2 run (Myers kick), 7:54.

Cle—FG Joseph 45, :23.

Third Quarter

Cle—FG Joseph 27, 5:21.

Cle—Hyde 1 run (Mayfield pass from Landry), :42.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ—FG Myers 28, 8:56.

Cle—Hyde 1 run (Joseph kick), 2:04.

A—67,431.

;NYJ;Cle

First downs;14;20

Total Net Yards;268;323

Rushes-yards;30-107;33-133

Passing;161;190

Punt Returns;1-12;5-20

Kickoff Returns;1-22;1-19

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;15-31-2;21-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-8;4-30

Punts;7-49.1;8-33.4

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;6-55;5-41

Time of Possession;29:08;30:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Powell 14-73, Crowell 16-34. Cleveland, Hyde 23-98, Taylor 4-22, D.Johnson 2-9, Chubb 2-6, Mayfield 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—New York, Darnold 15-31-2-169. Cleveland, Taylor 4-14-0-19, Mayfield 17-23-0-201.

RECEIVING—New York, Enunwa 4-57, Kearse 3-35, R.Anderson 2-22, Crowell 2-17, Herndon 2-(minus 1), Pryor 1-25, Tomlinson 1-14. Cleveland, Landry 8-103, Callaway 4-20, Higgins 3-32, Njoku 2-36, D.Johnson 2-24, Hyde 2-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments