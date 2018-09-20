(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Browns 21, Jets 17
New York;0;14;0;3;—;17
Cleveland;0;3;11;7;—;21
Second Quarter
NYJ—Crowell 7 run (Myers kick), 14:56.
NYJ—Crowell 2 run (Myers kick), 7:54.
Cle—FG Joseph 45, :23.
Third Quarter
Cle—FG Joseph 27, 5:21.
Cle—Hyde 1 run (Mayfield pass from Landry), :42.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—FG Myers 28, 8:56.
Cle—Hyde 1 run (Joseph kick), 2:04.
A—67,431.
;NYJ;Cle
First downs;14;20
Total Net Yards;268;323
Rushes-yards;30-107;33-133
Passing;161;190
Punt Returns;1-12;5-20
Kickoff Returns;1-22;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;15-31-2;21-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-8;4-30
Punts;7-49.1;8-33.4
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-Yards;6-55;5-41
Time of Possession;29:08;30:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Powell 14-73, Crowell 16-34. Cleveland, Hyde 23-98, Taylor 4-22, D.Johnson 2-9, Chubb 2-6, Mayfield 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—New York, Darnold 15-31-2-169. Cleveland, Taylor 4-14-0-19, Mayfield 17-23-0-201.
RECEIVING—New York, Enunwa 4-57, Kearse 3-35, R.Anderson 2-22, Crowell 2-17, Herndon 2-(minus 1), Pryor 1-25, Tomlinson 1-14. Cleveland, Landry 8-103, Callaway 4-20, Higgins 3-32, Njoku 2-36, D.Johnson 2-24, Hyde 2-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
