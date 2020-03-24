NFL: Frederick leaving the game on his own terms

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, about 30% of those with Guillain-Barre have residual weakness after three years. At least 15% deal with long-term weakness where it requires the use of a walker, wheelchair and about three% may suffer a relapse years after an initial attack.

These are the facts Frederick was weighing as he found the strength to play football again. It was a true testament to the type of man he is: A fighter. Someone to depend on.

All season he said the right things about playing football again, but deep down he knew something was wrong.

“I made my return to the field, played well, overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me,” he said. “Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing “well” is not what I expected of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplish in my career and I walk away with my head held high.”

Frederick was signed through 2023 and leaves $32.3 million in uncashed checks. He was scheduled to make $7 million in base salary in 2020.

The Cowboys will now have to deal with the loss of Frederick again, this time for good.