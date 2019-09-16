AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;60;32
Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;38;53
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62
Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19
Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46
Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50
Sunday's results
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
New England 43, Miami 0
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
Chicago 16, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
Monday's result
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, late
Thursday's game
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
(SUNDAY'S LATE GAMES)
BEARS 16, BRONCOS 14
Chicago;0;6;7;3;—;16
Denver;3;0;0;11;—;14
First Quarter
Den—FG McManus 43, 9:45.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 40, 13:35.
Chi—FG Pineiro 52, 5:10.
Third Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
Den—FG McManus 32, 13:37.
Den—Sanders 7 pass from Flacco (Sanders pass from Flacco), :31.
Chi—FG Pineiro 53, :00.
A—76,885.
;Chi;Den
First downs;18;27
Total Net Yards;273;372
Rushes-yards;29-153;24-90
Passing;120;282
Punt Returns;1-7;4-35
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-8;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;35-50-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-10
Punts;5-57.4;5-40.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-65;10-81
Time of Possession;27:01;32:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 18-62, Patterson 2-50, Cohen 4-18, Gabriel 1-14, Trubisky 1-8, M.Davis 3-1. Denver, Freeman 11-54, Lindsay 13-36.
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 16-27-0-120. Denver, Flacco 35-50-1-292.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 4-41, Shaheen 3-24, Braunecker 2-24, Cohen 2-7, Burton 2-5, Gabriel 1-11, Montgomery 1-6, A.Miller 1-2. Denver, Sanders 11-98, Freeman 5-48, Sutton 4-40, Fant 4-33, Lindsay 4-30, Heuerman 4-21, Hamilton 2-15, Fumagalli 1-7.
CHIEFS 28, RAIDERS 10
Kansas City;0;28;0;0;—;28
Oakland;10;0;0;0;—;10
First Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 28, 10:21.
Oak—T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.
Second Quarter
KC—Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.
KC—Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.
KC—Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.
KC—Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.
A—52,748.
;KC;Oak
First downs;24;19
Total Net Yards;464;307
Rushes-yards;22-31;19-129
Passing;433;178
Punt Returns;6-48;2-10
Kickoff Returns;2-37;1-30
Interceptions Ret.;2-10;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;30-44-0;23-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-10;3-20
Punts;5-39.2;6-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-Yards;10-114;7-52
Time of Possession;32:35;27:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).
RAMS 27, SAINTS 9
New Orleans;0;3;3;3;—;9
L.A. Rams;3;3;14;7;—;27
First Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 24, 8:42.
Second Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 34, 11:06.
La—FG Zuerlein 22, :03.
Third Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 52, 9:49.
La—Gurley 4 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:39.
La—Cooks 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:00.
Fourth Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 42, 10:58.
La—Goff 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:37.
A—71,460.
;NO;La
First downs;15;20
Total Net Yards;244;380
Rushes-yards;20-57;30-115
Passing;187;265
Punt Returns;3-34;2-42
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;20-35-1;19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-18
Punts;5-48.8;4-49.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;11-87;8-65
Time of Possession;29:39;30:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 13-45, Murray 5-7, Bridgewater 2-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 16-63, Malcol.Brown 6-37, Woods 1-9, Kupp 1-6, Cooks 1-2, Everett 1-0, Goff 4-(minus 2).
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 3-5-1-38, Bridgewater 17-30-0-165. Los Angeles, Goff 19-28-0-283.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Mic.Thomas 10-89, Smith 3-49, Cook 2-25, Ta.Hill 2-16, Murray 1-16, Kamara 1-15, Harris 1-(minus 7). Los Angeles, Kupp 5-120, Cooks 3-74, Everett 3-21, Gurley 3-4, Woods 2-33, Higbee 2-21, Malcol.Brown 1-10.
FALCONS 24, EAGLES 20
Philadelphia;0;6;6;8;—;20
Atlanta;3;7;7;7;—;24
First Quarter
Atl—FG Bryant 50, 9:28.
Second Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 34, 10:45.
Atl—Ridley 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 4:56.
Phi—FG Elliott 41, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl—J.Jones 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 13:23.
Phi—Agholor 4 pass from Wentz (run failed), 4:57.
Fourth Quarter
Phi—Wentz 1 run (Ertz pass from Wentz), 3:13.
Atl—J.Jones 54 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:10.
A—72,443.
;Phi;Atl
First downs;18;19
Total Net Yards;286;367
Rushes-yards;21-49;17-57
Passing;237;310
Punt Returns;1-8;3-12
Kickoff Returns;5-125;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;3-14;2-10
Comp-Att-Int;28-48-2;27-43-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-18;1-10
Punts;4-52.3;3-39.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-60;10-58
Time of Possession;32:54;27:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Sanders 10-28, Howard 8-18, Wentz 3-3. Atlanta, I.Smith 4-32, Freeman 11-22, Ryan 2-3.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 25-43-2-231, McCown 3-5-0-24. Atlanta, Ryan 27-43-3-320.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Agholor 8-107, Ertz 8-72, Hollins 5-50, Sanders 3-9, Sproles 2-5, Howard 1-8, Arcega-Whiteside 1-4. Atlanta, Ridley 8-105, J.Jones 5-106, Hooper 4-34, Sanu 4-16, Freeman 3-42, I.Smith 2-13, Stocker 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 50.
