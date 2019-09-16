AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;60;32

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;38;53

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

Sunday's results

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

Chicago 16, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20

Monday's result

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, late

Thursday's game

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. 

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. 

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

(SUNDAY'S LATE GAMES)

BEARS 16, BRONCOS 14

Chicago;0;6;7;3;—;16

Denver;3;0;0;11;—;14

First Quarter

Den—FG McManus 43, 9:45.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 40, 13:35.

Chi—FG Pineiro 52, 5:10.

Third Quarter

Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

Den—FG McManus 32, 13:37.

Den—Sanders 7 pass from Flacco (Sanders pass from Flacco), :31.

Chi—FG Pineiro 53, :00.

A—76,885.

;Chi;Den

First downs;18;27

Total Net Yards;273;372

Rushes-yards;29-153;24-90

Passing;120;282

Punt Returns;1-7;4-35

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-8;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;35-50-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-10

Punts;5-57.4;5-40.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-65;10-81

Time of Possession;27:01;32:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 18-62, Patterson 2-50, Cohen 4-18, Gabriel 1-14, Trubisky 1-8, M.Davis 3-1. Denver, Freeman 11-54, Lindsay 13-36.

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 16-27-0-120. Denver, Flacco 35-50-1-292.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 4-41, Shaheen 3-24, Braunecker 2-24, Cohen 2-7, Burton 2-5, Gabriel 1-11, Montgomery 1-6, A.Miller 1-2. Denver, Sanders 11-98, Freeman 5-48, Sutton 4-40, Fant 4-33, Lindsay 4-30, Heuerman 4-21, Hamilton 2-15, Fumagalli 1-7.

CHIEFS 28, RAIDERS 10

Kansas City;0;28;0;0;—;28

Oakland;10;0;0;0;—;10

First Quarter

Oak—FG Carlson 28, 10:21.

Oak—T.Williams 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

KC—Robinson 44 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:55.

KC—Hardman 42 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:51.

KC—Kelce 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:41.

KC—Robinson 39 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :40.

A—52,748.

;KC;Oak

First downs;24;19

Total Net Yards;464;307

Rushes-yards;22-31;19-129

Passing;433;178

Punt Returns;6-48;2-10

Kickoff Returns;2-37;1-30

Interceptions Ret.;2-10;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;30-44-0;23-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-10;3-20

Punts;5-39.2;6-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;10-114;7-52

Time of Possession;32:35;27:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 11-23, Dam.Williams 9-8, Thompson 1-1, Mahomes 1-(minus 1). Oakland, Jacobs 12-99, Carr 2-18, Washington 3-9, Richard 2-3.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 30-44-0-443. Oakland, Carr 23-38-2-198.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-107, Robinson 6-172, Watkins 6-49, Hardman 4-61, Dam.Williams 3-48, McCoy 3-0, Thomas 1-6. Oakland, Waller 6-63, T.Williams 5-46, Renfrow 4-30, Carrier 3-33, Washington 2-26, Richard 2-2, Grant 1-(minus 2).

RAMS 27, SAINTS 9

New Orleans;0;3;3;3;—;9

L.A. Rams;3;3;14;7;—;27

First Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 24, 8:42.

Second Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 34, 11:06.

La—FG Zuerlein 22, :03.

Third Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 52, 9:49.

La—Gurley 4 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:39.

La—Cooks 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 42, 10:58.

La—Goff 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:37.

A—71,460.

;NO;La

First downs;15;20

Total Net Yards;244;380

Rushes-yards;20-57;30-115

Passing;187;265

Punt Returns;3-34;2-42

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-35-1;19-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-18

Punts;5-48.8;4-49.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;11-87;8-65

Time of Possession;29:39;30:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 13-45, Murray 5-7, Bridgewater 2-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 16-63, Malcol.Brown 6-37, Woods 1-9, Kupp 1-6, Cooks 1-2, Everett 1-0, Goff 4-(minus 2).

PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 3-5-1-38, Bridgewater 17-30-0-165. Los Angeles, Goff 19-28-0-283.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Mic.Thomas 10-89, Smith 3-49, Cook 2-25, Ta.Hill 2-16, Murray 1-16, Kamara 1-15, Harris 1-(minus 7). Los Angeles, Kupp 5-120, Cooks 3-74, Everett 3-21, Gurley 3-4, Woods 2-33, Higbee 2-21, Malcol.Brown 1-10.

FALCONS 24, EAGLES 20

Philadelphia;0;6;6;8;—;20

Atlanta;3;7;7;7;—;24

First Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 50, 9:28.

Second Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 34, 10:45.

Atl—Ridley 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 4:56.

Phi—FG Elliott 41, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl—J.Jones 4 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 13:23.

Phi—Agholor 4 pass from Wentz (run failed), 4:57.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Wentz 1 run (Ertz pass from Wentz), 3:13.

Atl—J.Jones 54 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:10.

A—72,443.

;Phi;Atl

First downs;18;19

Total Net Yards;286;367

Rushes-yards;21-49;17-57

Passing;237;310

Punt Returns;1-8;3-12

Kickoff Returns;5-125;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;3-14;2-10

Comp-Att-Int;28-48-2;27-43-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-18;1-10

Punts;4-52.3;3-39.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-60;10-58

Time of Possession;32:54;27:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Sanders 10-28, Howard 8-18, Wentz 3-3. Atlanta, I.Smith 4-32, Freeman 11-22, Ryan 2-3.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 25-43-2-231, McCown 3-5-0-24. Atlanta, Ryan 27-43-3-320.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Agholor 8-107, Ertz 8-72, Hollins 5-50, Sanders 3-9, Sproles 2-5, Howard 1-8, Arcega-Whiteside 1-4. Atlanta, Ridley 8-105, J.Jones 5-106, Hooper 4-34, Sanu 4-16, Freeman 3-42, I.Smith 2-13, Stocker 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 50.

